Iowa State

Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The 'maverick': Ron DeSantis launches new 'Top Gov' campaign ad as the 'All-American' hero attacking 'corporate media' and 'Don't Say Gay' bill critics as Democratic candidates battle to take him on in Florida primary

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis features himself getting in political dog fights with reporters in a new campaign ad that casts the Florida governor as 'Maverick.'. Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, a former TV journalist, tweeted out the new online ad Tuesday, on a day when DeSantis is on the ballot without facing a primary opponent.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

US warns of Russian strikes on Ukraine government targets

Washington warned on Tuesday that Russia could attack Ukrainian government facilities in the coming days as Moscow said it would show "no mercy" over an assassination it has blamed on Ukraine. "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," it said.
POLITICS

