Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Donald Trump Jr. Offers Wildest Defense Yet Of His Dad Over Mar-A-Lago Documents
If Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, it would probably be a "good" thing anyway, his son argued.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrat Mandela Barnes Defeats Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Fox News Poll
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor currently appears favored by voters over the incumbent Republican senator.
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Trump's Own Chief Of Staff Debunked 'Declassification' Tweets In 2020 Court Filing
Years-old testimony from Mark Meadows contradicts the claim that Trump had previously declassified documents seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.
The 'maverick': Ron DeSantis launches new 'Top Gov' campaign ad as the 'All-American' hero attacking 'corporate media' and 'Don't Say Gay' bill critics as Democratic candidates battle to take him on in Florida primary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis features himself getting in political dog fights with reporters in a new campaign ad that casts the Florida governor as 'Maverick.'. Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, a former TV journalist, tweeted out the new online ad Tuesday, on a day when DeSantis is on the ballot without facing a primary opponent.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ethics board: South Dakota AG should look into complaints involving Gov. Kristi Noem
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- An independent ethics board has said that the attorney general of South Dakota should look into two different complaints that accuse Gov. Kristi Noem of misconduct. The complaints were brought last year by then-South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and involve two separate issues -- Noem's...
US warns of Russian strikes on Ukraine government targets
Washington warned on Tuesday that Russia could attack Ukrainian government facilities in the coming days as Moscow said it would show "no mercy" over an assassination it has blamed on Ukraine. "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," it said.
Comments / 0