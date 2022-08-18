Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Pierlioni Fontaine, Butkiewicz to enter Plainville Sports Hall of Fame
This is the first in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Pierlioni Fontaine was a four-year starter for the Plainville Blue Devils. A versatile player, she could hit the three, drive to the basket, run the floor and handle the ball. A tenacious rebounder throughout her career, she helped control the boards thus allowing for an explosive running game. Playing in the very good, competitive Northwest Conference, Pierlioni Fontaine was named to the All-Conference team three times. She was also named to the Class M All-State team twice.
University of Connecticut
WSOC Smash Orange, 6-0
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – With an offensive flurry in the first half, the UConn women's soccer team (1-0-1) stormed past Syracuse to claim its first win of the season, 6-0. The Huskies tallied five first half goals including three goals in a five-minute span. Tri-captain Jessica Mazo and UConn took...
ib.tv
New England’s ‘Popeye’ Rivera Earns Respect in Controversial Loss to Badou Jack
Last year around this time, then undefeated Hartford, Connecticut cruiserweight Richard “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera was still boxing in 8-rounders, fighting in Worcester, Massachusetts on club show undercards—and dreaming of an improbable victory against former world champion Badou “The Ripper” Jack. “It’s only up...
East Hartford signs agreement with Rentschler developers
EAST HARTFORD — The town has signed a memorandum of understanding with ND Acquisitions LLC regarding the company’s development at Rentschler Field, which will ultimately result in money for a new athletic complex and construction of a portion of the East Coast Greenway. The terms of the agreement...
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To Offer
NKOTB Mixed Tape Tour Mohegan Sun Arena July, 2022Mohegan Sun / Instagram. When it comes to live music, fun, and entertainment what do you think of? Well, if you are thinking of Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena then you are correct. They are more than just a casino venue, with their top headlining concert performances and premier sporting events. This beautiful and spacious10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena, which is located in Uncasville, Connecticut is considered a leader in the entertainment business.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
Puerto Rican Parade rocks downtown Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of marchers and colorful floats took over the streets of downtown Hartford for the Puerto Rican Parade on Sunday. First responders kicked things off with Puerto Rican pride at Bushnell Park, with off-the-chart energy. With music that made you want to dance and Puerto Rican flags as far as the […]
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'
A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
connecticuthistory.org
A Busy Airfield in Bethany
In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.
fox61.com
How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, we have learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees after dealing with mold problems since last summer, emergency crews responded to a shooting which took place at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, Connecticut on Friday, and one person has died in a multi-car crash on Route 116 in Amherst on Friday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
Naugatuck Connecticut Horror Fest Is A Cut Above The Rest
Not a drop of blood ever appeared on film, but the thought and the images were still frightening. The original Halloween came out in 1978 and they didn't need to gross people out with a ton of blood and gore, it was pure fright from the mind of co-writer and director John Carpenter. An icon of the horror industry, a genre with a very enthusiastic and passionate fanbase.
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
Construction set to begin on National Coast Guard Museum in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and government officials commemorated the construction of a National Coast Guard Museum. The museum will be located on the waterfront in New London. Construction will begin next week with the goal of opening in 2024. The museum was authorized...
