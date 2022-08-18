Read full article on original website
The best sales to shop today: Roomba, Revlon One-Step, Adidas and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker, discounted Swedish Dishcloths and savings on Adidas gear. All that and more below.
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Why you can't always throw AA batteries in the trash
There's a good chance you aren't disposing of your AA batteries properly. But you may not be to blame.
The Uplift V2-Commercial Standing Desk is the most customizable desk we’ve tested
After testing more than a dozen top-rated standing desks to compare them side-by-side, the Uplift V2-Commercial Standing Desk stood out as one of the best on the market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ariana Grande launches God Is A Woman body care collection
Ariana Grande steps into body care with the God Is A Woman body line. The new collection, which drops exclusively on ulta.com on Aug. 22 and hits Ulta shelves on Aug. 28, includes a body scrub, body cream, body oil and travel spray. Learn more about the star's first body care line.
Bosses don't need to freak out about 'quiet quitting'
All right: Let's talk about "quiet quitting," the buzzy catch-all phrase that's not so quietly taken over work culture conversations in recent weeks.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Are these high-end earbuds worth $229?
Samsung is back with a sleeker, more sophisticated and more expensive sequel to its highest-end wireless earbuds.
