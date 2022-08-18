Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Ignores Elon Musk & Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law, 70% Fewer EVs Now Qualify for $7,500 Credit
President Biden and Elon Musk both have plans for the future of electric vehicles. The President would not entertain Elon Musk's idea and moves forward with changes to EV credits.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
White House leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000
White House officials have been weighing -- and leaning toward -- the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower tied to an income threshold, CNN has learned.
Massive dark money windfall: New conservative group got $1.6 billion from single donor
A new group led by a prominent conservative lawyer has received $1.6 billion from one donor -- the largest single contribution to a politically focused nonprofit that's ever been made public, and a fortune that could be used to fuel right-wing interests.
Opinion: The Cheney magic vanishes in Wyoming
Rep. Liz Cheney's forceful criticism of former President Donald Trump's refusal to concede that he lost in 2020 sank her chances in her home state, where she and her father had won election to the House repeatedly. The vote demonstrated Trump's hold on the GOP base while Cheney vowed to fight on.
Mitch McConnell is right. Senate Republicans have a candidate problem.
We've become used to displays of braggadocio by politicians (see former President Donald Trump). That's why it's notable when a politician admits that the political winds might not be going their way.
Why you can't always throw AA batteries in the trash
There's a good chance you aren't disposing of your AA batteries properly. But you may not be to blame.
See what Alexander Dugin said about Trump and Putin in 2017
CNN’s Clarissa Ward interviewed Alexander Dugin an influential Russian philosopher and Putin ally in 2017, shortly after former President Trump took office. Dugin says he was a supporter of President Trump’s nationalist philosophy and predicted that Putin and Trump would forge a new world order.
Biden officials see a second chance to promote last year's infrastructure law with projects underway
Most of the money from President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill is being handed out this summer and fall, nearly a year after passage, just in time for a campaign season he hopes will keep his fellow Democrats in power. But his team's task is getting people to pay attention -- and give them credit for what they did.
Biden's summer vacation allows time for White House renovations
It's a summer White House tradition: As soon as the president is wheels up for the beach or countryside, construction equipment begins rolling toward the building.
China flexes military muscles, then targets Taiwan's citrus fruits
For the last 18 years, Li Meng-han and his family have grown pomelos in a rural town near the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan.
One big thing battleground candidates from both parties have in common
Nearly two years since the last presidential election, Joe Biden and Donald Trump remain the leaders of their respective parties. At this point, they are the odds-on favorites to be the Democratic and Republican standard-bearers, respectively, again in another two years' time.
Five things to watch as Democratic primaries in New York and Florida take center stage
The tail-end of the August primary season arrives on Tuesday, with elections in New York, Florida and Oklahoma.
The Trump team’s many claims on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
When the FBI executed a search warrant (not a raid, as Trump’s text to me claims) of classified documents at the former president’s Mar-A-Lago resort, we’ve been given a myriad of reasons for why Donald Trump did what he did, even as he’s facing the likelihood of some serious legal trouble. The first excuse given […] The post The Trump team’s many claims on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Bosses don't need to freak out about 'quiet quitting'
All right: Let's talk about "quiet quitting," the buzzy catch-all phrase that's not so quietly taken over work culture conversations in recent weeks.
