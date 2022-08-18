ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
CNN

Opinion: The Cheney magic vanishes in Wyoming

Rep. Liz Cheney's forceful criticism of former President Donald Trump's refusal to concede that he lost in 2020 sank her chances in her home state, where she and her father had won election to the House repeatedly. The vote demonstrated Trump's hold on the GOP base while Cheney vowed to fight on.
CNN

See what Alexander Dugin said about Trump and Putin in 2017

CNN’s Clarissa Ward interviewed Alexander Dugin an influential Russian philosopher and Putin ally in 2017, shortly after former President Trump took office. Dugin says he was a supporter of President Trump’s nationalist philosophy and predicted that Putin and Trump would forge a new world order.
Missouri Independent

The Trump team’s many claims on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

When the FBI executed a search warrant (not a raid, as Trump’s text to me claims) of classified documents at the former president’s Mar-A-Lago resort, we’ve been given a myriad of reasons for why Donald Trump did what he did, even as he’s facing the likelihood of some serious legal trouble. The first excuse given […] The post The Trump team’s many claims on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CNN

CNN

