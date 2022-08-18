Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Why you can't always throw AA batteries in the trash
There's a good chance you aren't disposing of your AA batteries properly. But you may not be to blame.
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
The best sales to shop today: Roomba, Revlon One-Step, Adidas and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker, discounted Swedish Dishcloths and savings on Adidas gear. All that and more below.
Ariana Grande launches God Is A Woman body care collection
Ariana Grande steps into body care with the God Is A Woman body line. The new collection, which drops exclusively on ulta.com on Aug. 22 and hits Ulta shelves on Aug. 28, includes a body scrub, body cream, body oil and travel spray. Learn more about the star's first body care line.
Bosses don't need to freak out about 'quiet quitting'
All right: Let's talk about "quiet quitting," the buzzy catch-all phrase that's not so quietly taken over work culture conversations in recent weeks.
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
'We're selling the house': Tarantula sends Will Smith scurrying
Will Smith posted his encounter with a tarantula on Instagram and at least one arachnologist was impressed. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Are these high-end earbuds worth $229?
Samsung is back with a sleeker, more sophisticated and more expensive sequel to its highest-end wireless earbuds.
'House of the Dragon' premieres to 10 million viewers
"House of the Dragon" — the highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel — brought in roughly 10 million viewers for its first episode across linear and HBO Max platforms in the US on Sunday night, the network said on Monday.
