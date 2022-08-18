Class-action lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct by prominent Quebec cardinal and priest

Read full article on original website
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Black firefighter claims he was forced by his supervisor to attend racist party
A Black firefighter in upstate New York alleges a commanding officer pressured him to attend a private party in July that contained racist imagery.
Judge gives Trump until Friday to better explain why he wants a special master for Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal judge in Florida has given former President Donald Trump until Friday to refine the legal arguments in his request for a special master to oversee the review of evidence gathered in the Mar-a-Lago search.
Daughter of Putin ally dies when car explodes, Russian media says
Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin was reportedly killed on Saturday when the car she was traveling in exploded outside Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Authorities allege Gary Busey asked detectives to 'talk victims out of pursuing complaints' after they alleged he touched them
At least three people reported to police that Gary Busey allegedly touched them inappropriately at a Monster Mania event in New Jersey earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said the actor initially denied groping anyone, then asked police to "apologize to the victims," later asking detectives to talk victims out of pursuing complaints, court documents state.
National Archives wanted to share classified docs from Mar-a-Lago with FBI and intel community for damage assessment months ago
The National Archives told former President Donald Trump's legal team in May that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI and other entities in the intelligence community
As rumours swirl, Pope Francis names new cardinals
Pope Francis, who recently raised the possibility of retiring due to his declining health, will create 20 new cardinals on Saturday -- many of whom could one day choose his successor. Francis, who has cancelled numerous events in recent months and been forced to use a wheelchair due to knee pain, said last month "the door is open" to stepping down.
Two women settle lawsuits with Mario Batali
Chef Mario Batali has settled two lawsuits with women who accused him of touching them inappropriately in separate incidents in 2016 and 2017.
Arizona passed a law barring video recording within 8 feet of law enforcement. The ACLU and news organizations are now suing
The ACLU and multiple news organizations filed a lawsuit over an Arizona law that made it a crime to video record within eight feet of law enforcement activity after a warning is given from an officer.
This country calls time on the 'war on drugs'
It's the home of notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, and the origin of legendary Santa Marta Gold -- once the most sought-after varieties of weed in the United States -- named after Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountain range.
New conservative group led by Trump's 'Supreme Court whisperer' gets $1.6B donation
Marble Freedom Trust, a new group led by prominent conservative lawyer Leonard Leo, has received $1.6 billion from one donor – the largest single contribution to a politically focused nonprofit that’s ever been made public, and a fortune that could be used to fuel right-wing interests. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports.
