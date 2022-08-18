ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ethnic Fest 2022 was a worldly if complicated display

Last weekend, Swope Park witnessed the return of the Kansas City Ethnic Enrichment Festival (better known as Ethnic Fest). The emcees stated that Saturday’s turnout was the largest single-day attendance record in the festival’s history, making for a stunning revitalization since COVID. Over 60 different nations were represented...
