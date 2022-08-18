Read full article on original website
WGHF to present history of Winter Garden
Join Winter Garden Heritage Foundation director Jim Crescitelli on a trip to Winter Garden’s past. “A History of Winter Garden” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the WGHF’s Heller Hall, 21 E. Plant St. The event is free, and seating is limited....
Opinions differ on transportation tax
When voters enter the polling booths in November, they will be asked to mark a bubble to decide whether Orange County should implement a one-cent sales tax increase to fund transpiration needs. The referendum — championed by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings — seeks to raise an estimated $600 million...
West Orange High School baseball booster club to host Booster Golf Scramble
The West Orange High School baseball booster club will host the second Annual West Orange Baseball Booster Golf Scramble at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge. “We are hosting it to repair and (help) build up the baseball program at (the school),”...
