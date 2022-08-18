Read full article on original website
Related
Lil Baby Details the Grueling Cycle of Hustle Culture in New ‘Untrapped’ Documentary Teaser
Despite racism being a systemic issue embedded into every part of American society — from laws and regulations to housing and employment — the task of breaking free from the cycle of poverty inherently perpetuated by systemic racism is pushed off to the marginalized, often Black communities most impacted by it. In the latest trailer for his forthcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby details the grueling pattern of hustle culture that has repackaged and glorified the concept of struggling. “It’s a cycle,” the rapper says in a voice-over. “You go to jail, you get out, but you keep...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Deacon’s Deal With the Devil in Disguise
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers suggest Deacon Sharpe is forced to become Sheila Carter's partner in crime.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending this new addition to the popular streaming service to number one – just 48 hours after its premiere. Netflix has long kept viewers updated on the most watched shows to hit the platform on...
Toronto-Bound Nicaraguan Film ‘Daughter of Rage’ Boarded by Best Friend Forever (EXCLUSIVE)
Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired Laura Baumeister’s feature debut “Daughter of Rage” ahead of its world premiere at Toronto and San Sebastian film festivals. Baumeister previously directed the shorts “Isabel im Winter” which played at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2014 and “Ombligo De Agua” which screened in Rotterdam and Clermont-Ferrand in 2018. The Spanish-language film follows Maria, an 11-year-old girl who lives with her mother Lilibeth at the edge of a massive waste-disposal site in Nicaragua. Their future depends on selling a litter of purebred puppies to a local thug. After the deal falls through, Maria is dropped...
Comments / 0