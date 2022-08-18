Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosNearly 85% of Iowa kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data show.Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.It estimates the percentage of people between the ages of 6 months and 17 years with antibodies against the virus in their blood.However, they do not necessarily show how many kids have enough antibodies to protect them against reinfection.Zoom out: The national average is 79.7%.What we're watching: Whether the return to classrooms results in an uptick of cases among youth this fall.Of note: Children are at low risk of catching monkeypox — another ongoing public health emergency — according to the CDC.It's generally contained to people who have had sexual contact with someone who has the disease.A vaccine is currently being recommended for people in higher-risk populations or those who have been exposed.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO