Pediatric Sleep Disorders: Assessment and Treatment
The long-term consequences of untreated—and prevalent—sleep disorders in children and adolescents point to a need for a focus on this field of care. SLEEP PLAYS A FUNDAMENTAL ROLE in human development and a critical role in the health of children. Unfortunately, sleep problems are often underappreciated and unrecognized in pediatric neurology, despite the pervasive nature of sleep complaints and their high prevalence—estimated at 10% to 46.4% of school-aged children.1-3 Untreated sleep problems result in functional impairment in children and may have long-term consequences.
Results of VISIONARY-MS Study Released, Analysis Complete for Concussion Therapy OXE103, Chronic Kidney Disease Associated With Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Neurology News Network for the week ending August 20, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. CNM-Au8, an investigational treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) consisting of a gold nanocrystal suspension, has shown positive topline results in the phase 2 VISIONARY-MS clinical trial (NCT03536559), meeting its primary and secondary end points without significant safety signals being reported.All told, on Low Contrast Letter Acuity (LCLA) measures—the primary end point—the least squares (LS) mean difference was 3.13 compared with the placebo group in the clinically affected eye over 48 weeks of treatment. Analysis of the secondary end point of mean change in modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (mMSFC) scores showed an LS mean difference of 0.28 compared with placebo. Clene noted in its announcement that the full dataset from VISIONARY-MS will be reported on at an upcoming scientific congress. ISIONARY-MS was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that randomly assigned patients with stable MS with a history of chronic visual impairment (who are allowed disease-modifying therapy) in a 1:1:1 fashion to CNM-Au8 in doses of 15 mg/day or 30 mg/day, or placebo.
CDC estimates 85% of Iowa kids have had COVID
Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosNearly 85% of Iowa kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data show.Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.It estimates the percentage of people between the ages of 6 months and 17 years with antibodies against the virus in their blood.However, they do not necessarily show how many kids have enough antibodies to protect them against reinfection.Zoom out: The national average is 79.7%.What we're watching: Whether the return to classrooms results in an uptick of cases among youth this fall.Of note: Children are at low risk of catching monkeypox — another ongoing public health emergency — according to the CDC.It's generally contained to people who have had sexual contact with someone who has the disease.A vaccine is currently being recommended for people in higher-risk populations or those who have been exposed.
Distinguishing Characteristics Identified Between Dementia With Lewy Bodies and Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease
More than 60% of patients with early-onset dementia with Lewy bodies had a least 3 of the 5 identified factors at first clinic visit, compared with fewer than 20% of those with early-onset Alzheimer disease. For patients with early-onset dementia of an undifferentiated etiology, new research identified characteristics that may...
The Realities of Gender-Targeted Therapeutics for Alzheimer Disease: Jessica Caldwell, PhD
The director of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Preventer Center at Cleveland Clinic provided perspective on the possibility of gender-specific therapies to overcome disparities in Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "That kind of precision medicine, including directing medical targets toward women and men specifically,...
Abnormal Activation of BTK/NF-kB Identified in Acute, Remitted Cases of NMOSD
CXCL2 and CXCL12, known to induce B-cell proliferation and differentiation, were significantly higher in those with acute and remitted cases of NMOSD compared with controls. Findings from a study published in the European Journal of Medical Research showed that related cytokines in the Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) and nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) pathway were significantly higher in those in the acute and remission phases of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) than controls, suggesting a potential role as a therapeutic target for the disease.1.
