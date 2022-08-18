Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Chlöe: Coming Of Age
As she prepares to release her debut solo album, the singer is finding herself through song and style. Alter egos are prevalent in music. Many of the greats across genres, from Beyoncé to the Beatles, have taken on multiple identities to experiment with their sound, or to deliver a side of themselves that’s unexpected. With an eye to the debut of her first solo album, singer, songwriter, music producer and actress Chloe Bailey—one- half of the Grammy-nominated sister group Chloe x Halle—has chosen the mononymous moniker Chlöe.
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL”
If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta since its golden era, then you are more than familiar with the iconic and legendary Miss NeNe Leakes. One thing about it and two things for sure, NeNe is certain to keep it all the way real. She’s a straight shooter, no-nonsense type of girl and […] The post NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Biggest takeaways from Meghan Markle's first podcast
Meghan Markle has finally dropped her hotly anticipated podcast Archetypes on Spotify, which has already reigned in thousands of listeners. In the series, the Duchess of Sussex will sit down with experts to have "uncensored conversations" to unveil and understand the stereotypes about women and how they play into and shape our culture today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Spotify in 2020 after sharing their love for podcasts – especially during the pandemic. They said Archewell Audio was "committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds...
Denim Takes Center Stage at Cotton Citizen’s New Beverly Hills Store
Cotton Citizen has introduced its new denim line with a bright blue popup shop in Beverly Hills. The 10-year-old Los Angeles–based brand co-founded by brothers Adam and Liran Vanunu recently opened the 3,500-square-foot shop to showcase its new jeanswear offer which includes three women’s silhouettes and two men’s. The former are named after 1990s supermodels and encompass a relaxed fit (Kate), a mid-rise baby bootcut (Cindy) and a skinny flare (Naomi). The men’s styles, named after iconic musicians, are a relaxed model (Marley) and classic slim (Dylan). The wash color palette ranges from dark raw indigo to extremely faded and worn and...
Nicki Minaj’s 'Super Freaky Girl' Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard 100
Minaj’s historic achievement makes her the first female solo artist without a featured act to do so since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100, making her the first female solo artist without an accompanying act to do so since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.
Ariana DeBose To Star In New Thriller ‘House of Spoils’
Production on the upcoming film begins this fall and will premiere on Prime Video. The Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose will star in the new psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television titled House of Spoils. Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the upcoming film...
