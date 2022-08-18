New York Giants QB Daniel Jones underwent offseason neck surgery for 'non-football-related' reason

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones Danielle ParhizkaranNorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants quarterback underwent a “non-football-related procedure” on his neck, reports Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. The surgery was done early in the offseason, Dunleavy adds, and has left Jones with a visible scar at the base of his Adam’s Apple.

The 25-year-old missed the final six contests of the 2021 season due to a neck injury. The fact that this procedure was deemed ‘non-football-related points to a separate issue altogether, though it is nevertheless a potentially concerning development given how much is riding on Jones being fully healthy and more productive this year.

To no surprise, the Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option, leaving the strong possibility that he hits free agency at the end of the 2022 season. A significant improvement from the Duke alum – who has a 12-25 record, career completion percentage of 62.8% and only one more scrimmage touchdown scored (50) than total giveaways (49) – would be needed to avoid the team moving on in advance of a draft considered far better than this year’s with respect to signal-callers.

New York also has veteran Tyrod Taylor available should Jones miss significant time again. Ownership has publicly backed the latter as the unquestioned starter for at least one more year, giving him an opportunity under new head coach Brian Daboll to elevate his play closer to the level which was expected of him when he was drafted sixth overall. From a health standpoint at a minimum, his ability to play the team’s preseason opener without issue is an encouraging sign.

“It was all good,” Jones said after the game against the Patriots. “[I] didn’t have any kind of issues at all.”