ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange

NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Washington Township, MI
Government
City
Almont, MI
City
Imlay City, MI
Imlay City, MI
Government
City
Bruce Township, MI
Rochester, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Rochester, MI
The Oakland Press

Four Oakland County roads to get new safety feature

Four Oakland County roads with records of slide-off crashes are getting a new safety feature. County road commission officials have agreed to add high-friction surface treatments to Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road in Holly Township and three Waterford Township roads: Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pinegrove to Hickory Lane; and two sections of Cooley Lake Road from Fleet Street to Lake Vista Street; and from South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Emotions run high at DTE's proposed rate increase at commission meeting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - As inflation runs roughshod across the country, DTE Energy is proposing a rate hike - and Monday night provided a chance for the public to have a say. And about 250 people wanted the three members of the Public Service Commission to know exactly how they felt on the campus of Wayne County Community College.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Southeast Michigan#Water Pipe#Circle Of Blue#Detroit Public Television#Michigan Radio#Npr News Leader#Glwa
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

2022 Port Huron Float Down!

Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy living by showcasing the Blue Water Area, its people, issues and surroundings. This online magazine is devoted to providing healthy living related stories, local happenings, and commentary. Often inspiring and uplifting, our stories come from our heart and soul to promote the enjoyment of a more fulfilling Blue Water Area lifestyle. The material on this web site is provided for informational and amusement purposes only and is not to be confused with any medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Blue Water Healthy Living appreciates the passionate content provided to us by our volunteers writers and reporters. Interested volunteer writers and reporters should contact us at Admin@GBSMediaPro.com The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and values of Blue Water Healthy Living. Blue Water Healthy Living is a division of GBS Media. Visit www.GBSMediaPro.com or call (810) 984-2773 for more information!
PORT HURON, MI
wdet.org

CDC says Southeast Michigan counties are high risk for COVID-19

Health officials say most of Southeast Michigan is at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw, fall into the high-risk category for community transmission of the coronavirus. Detroit’s health department advises...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
cityofypsilanti.com

CONSTRUCTION TRAFFIC NOTICE: Washtenaw Avenue

The Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority (YCUA) will be beginning work on Washtenaw from Cross to Hamilton, and on Cross at Washtenaw, beginning Tuesday, September 6th. Detours will be posted. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and will also be fully closed to through traffic at times. Observe posted detours; eastbound through traffic is advised to use Hewitt to Michigan Avenue.
YPSILANTI, MI
Fox17

MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy