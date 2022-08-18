Colts owner Jim Ursay on Quenton Nelson extension: 'I see that getting done'

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The top priority remaining this offseason for the Colts is a deal which will keep left guard Quenton Nelson on the books for the foreseeable future. The All-Pro lineman is set to play on the fifth-year option this season, but could very well have a massive extension finalized by the time the regular season starts.

While a new contract “does not sound imminent” at this time, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, owner Jim Irsay is remaining confident that one will be in place soon. “I see that getting done,” he said when asked about the status of negotiations.

The Colts are eyeing a second contract for the 26-year-old by the end of August, keeping in line with standard club practice on substantial deals signed in recent years. CBS’ Joel Corry aptly calls it a “foregone conclusion” that Nelson will become the league’s highest-paid interior blocker once the deal is done – a title which currently belongs to Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff ($16.5M per year). The question of whether Nelson will break the $20M-per-year threshold, as only three left tackles have done, has been raised with talks ongoing.

Irsay added that, “it’s just a question of timing, and moving towards an agreement, like I always say, that favors both sides and is good for both sides. But you know we’ve never had a problem there when you look at the history of our franchise and our outstanding players going into second contracts, whether it’s been Reggie Wayne or Marvin Harrison or whoever.”

Corry observes that the Colts could be further incentivized to commit to a long-term deal since multiple franchise tags would carry a similar cost to the average of even a record-breaking multi-year extension. As Nelson still played at a Pro Bowl level last season despite dealing with multiple injuries, a major investment in him would still be considered a wise one by the Colts.

On the point of his health, the Notre Dame alum said, “I feel great, no surgeries this offseason. It was just a chance to really work on my body… gaining more range of motion in my joints, more flexibility.”

With Nelson in a good place health-wise and the Colts in better position than most teams with respect to cap space in the immediate future, an extension being finalized may well just be a matter of time at this point.