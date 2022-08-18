ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Style

Priyanka Chopra Just Shared Rare (and Very Cute) Photos of Her Daughter

Back in May 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the very first photo of their daughter, Malti Marie — and it's taken a few more months to get another peek at the little sweetheart. Today, Chopra shared a pair of snapshots on her Instagram feed featuring her 7-month-old daughter, giving fans a delightful way to start the week. In the pair of photos, the mother-daughter duo enjoys a bit of quiet time on a porch. In true Hollywood fashion, Chopra doesn't give a full-on look at Malti, but it's enough to give JoBro fans enough to ooh and aah over.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Train As She Marries Ben Affleck: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had a Sunday BBQ to End Their Wedding Weekend

In case you somehow doubtfully missed it, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot this weekend in a lavish, Georgian wedding surrounded by friends and family. And if their all-white color scheme, Old Hollywood theme, and Southern details couldn't get anymore wholesome, the two swapped out the traditional brunch for a Sunday BBQ to close out the weekend.
SAVANNAH, GA
In Style

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Responded to Fans' Criticism of Their Relationship

While it may appear that the entire internet is in love with Harry Styles, including major names like Lizzo, it's not all hugs and kisses — especially when it comes to his relationship with Olivia Wilde. In a new interview, Styles addressed the small, probably minute (but vocal) contingency of fans that claim the two are together as a publicity stunt. Citing the duo's 10-year age gap and the fact that they met on the set of Don't Worry Darling, some trolls think that it's all an effort to drum up publicity for Styles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
In Style

Paris Hilton's Butterfly Dress and Cropped Shawl Combination Is so Y2K

The queen of the early aughts and original Y2K fashion (velour sweats, low-rise jeans, etc.) Paris Hilton is joining the renaissance with her latest outfit, which screams 2005 with its butterfly pattern and cropped shawl. On Monday, the DJ shared a carousel of images on her Instagram that documented her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

The First Look at the 'Knives Out' Sequel Is Finally Here

After 2019's Knives Out made Chris Evans's cable-knit sweater a viral phenomenon and cemented Ana de Armas as a bonafide star, Daniel Craig is back for the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. While fans have been waiting for even the tiniest tidbit from the cast and crew, the team behind the flick has finally offered up the first photos from the movie, giving a peek at the highly-anticipated mystery. In the image, we see the star-studded cast — Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., The Gray Man's Jessica Henwick, Outer Banks's Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista — seated at a long, opulent dinner table listening intently to Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) who stands at the head.
MOVIES

