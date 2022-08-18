While it may appear that the entire internet is in love with Harry Styles, including major names like Lizzo, it's not all hugs and kisses — especially when it comes to his relationship with Olivia Wilde. In a new interview, Styles addressed the small, probably minute (but vocal) contingency of fans that claim the two are together as a publicity stunt. Citing the duo's 10-year age gap and the fact that they met on the set of Don't Worry Darling, some trolls think that it's all an effort to drum up publicity for Styles.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO