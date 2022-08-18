Not just 'old lady shopping' - Social media, upcycling, shrinking economy make thrifting more popular these days

Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year
A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
Police: Pair stole $11K worth of jewelry from Walmart
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police are seeking two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Walmart store in Berks County. The theft happened between 10:21 and 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Walmart on Crossings Boulevard in Caernarvon Township, the police said Monday. The...
Lehigh Valley Pride Festival celebrated in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Big crowds came out to Allentown for the 29th Lehigh Valley Pride Festival. Sunday's event was put on by Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ Community Center. The organization brought more than 100 vendors to the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley. The theme of this year's event was "Be...
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is Magical
There's no better way to start your day than with a great cup of coffee. And while there are tons of coffee shops on every corner, some are simply cooler to hang out in than others.
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
Young survivor hosts Cookies for Courage in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — It was the 2nd Annual Cookies for Courage Fundraiser at the corner of Jessup Avenue and Prospect Street in Dunmore. 5-year-old cancer survivor Avery found strength in a program called Beads of Courage. And now, Avery's family wants to help make sure other kids can participate too.
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
As food prices continue to climb, two discount grocers adding Lehigh Valley stores
As prices of meat, produce and other foods continue to rise amid inflation, two discount grocery store chains are expanding their footprints in the Lehigh Valley. Grocery Outlet, an “extreme value retailer” of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, is expected to open in mid-October at 1401 Allen St. in Allentown (in Allen Street Shopping Center), owner Fayez Abboud said.
Land development plan for Amazon parking lot in Bethlehem Twp. closer to final approval
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval to the board of commissioners the preliminary and final land development plan for an Amazon delivery van parking lot. The lot is proposed on the corner of Brodhead Road and Mowrer Road and would consist of...
AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park
HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said […]
The magic of the midway
PITTSTON — For the first time this year, a kiddie carnival has been placed on the third tier of the grounds behind the Pittston Memorial
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville working to preserve habitat that houses one-of-a-kind animals
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) - If you are making a trip to the Lehigh Valley there are many unique places to visit. One of those spots is the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville.Of course, you're going to see all of the one-of-a-kind creatures that live there, like the lemurs, but what really stands out about this zoo is where it sits on 1,000 acres of nature. And because of its lush location, there are so many wonderful ways this zoo is working to preserve and conserve the habitat that houses its cute friends, like giraffes Joshua and Tattoo.Even what the staff throws to the wolves is helping us learn more about how these animals work in the wild.What you see there is not all you get, and that's exactly what they hope for. "If we can continue to do better for our animals from a welfare perspective...make them more enriching and engaging and continue to add grow and build that's the goal for us," Lehigh Valley Zoo curator Maggie Morse said.
Popular Newtown, PA Italian Restaurant Expanding
A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown is expanding, according to The Patch. Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center is about to become bigger inside and get a brand new dining area outside, similar to its Pennington, NJ location. Right now, the restaurant sits second to the end of the...
This Unique Tavern is One of Montgomery County’s Best Foodie Gems
Sometimes, you need to go on an adventure to find the best places in your state to dine, and Beth Price-Williams has found a unique Montco gem off the beaten path for Only In Pennsylvania. Ron’s Crooked Hill Tavern is a family-owned and operated bar and restaurant located in Sanatoga,...
