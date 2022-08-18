ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Not just 'old lady shopping' - Social media, upcycling, shrinking economy make thrifting more popular these days

By Rose Itzcovitz
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlvr.org

‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year

A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Pair stole $11K worth of jewelry from Walmart

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police are seeking two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Walmart store in Berks County. The theft happened between 10:21 and 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Walmart on Crossings Boulevard in Caernarvon Township, the police said Monday. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Pride Festival celebrated in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Big crowds came out to Allentown for the 29th Lehigh Valley Pride Festival. Sunday's event was put on by Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ Community Center. The organization brought more than 100 vendors to the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley. The theme of this year's event was "Be...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Economy, PA
City
Catasauqua, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Lifestyle
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Flea Market#Thrift Store#Upcycling#Business Industry#Linus Business#Clothing Shop#Smallbusiness Industry
wlvr.org

As food prices continue to climb, two discount grocers adding Lehigh Valley stores

As prices of meat, produce and other foods continue to rise amid inflation, two discount grocery store chains are expanding their footprints in the Lehigh Valley. Grocery Outlet, an “extreme value retailer” of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, is expected to open in mid-October at 1401 Allen St. in Allentown (in Allen Street Shopping Center), owner Fayez Abboud said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake

If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
PIX11

Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park

HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said […]
HOPE, NJ
MONTCO.Today

For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?

Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
wrnjradio.com

Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
CBS Philly

Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville working to preserve habitat that houses one-of-a-kind animals

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) - If you are making a trip to the Lehigh Valley there are many unique places to visit. One of those spots is the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville.Of course, you're going to see all of the one-of-a-kind creatures that live there, like the lemurs, but what really stands out about this zoo is where it sits on 1,000 acres of nature. And because of its lush location, there are so many wonderful ways this zoo is working to preserve and conserve the habitat that houses its cute friends, like giraffes Joshua and Tattoo.Even what the staff throws to the wolves is helping us learn more about how these animals work in the wild.What you see there is not all you get, and that's exactly what they hope for. "If we can continue to do better for our animals from a welfare perspective...make them more enriching and engaging and continue to add grow and build that's the goal for us," Lehigh Valley Zoo curator Maggie Morse said. 
94.5 PST

Popular Newtown, PA Italian Restaurant Expanding

A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown is expanding, according to The Patch. Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center is about to become bigger inside and get a brand new dining area outside, similar to its Pennington, NJ location. Right now, the restaurant sits second to the end of the...
NEWTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy