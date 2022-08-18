Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter approves agreement with DoubleTree's catering team for Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Reading Country Club will be back in business as a venue for weddings, meetings and other events. After more than two hours of presentations and discussion, the Exeter Township supervisors approved an agreement with Reading Hospitality Management, through its catering division, Catering by DoubleTree, to cater all events at the club.
WFMZ-TV Online
Deadline to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County approaching
The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program is starting to wrap up in Lehigh County, but it's not too late to apply. In Lehigh County, you have until September 1 to apply for ERAP, as it's called, through Community Action of the Lehigh Valley. It's now limited to people who are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennridge School Board President addresses proposal to regionalize school board elections
The Pennridge School District Board of Directors on Monday night addressed a petition that calls for changing how members are elected. The petition, filed earlier this month in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, asks a judge to split Pennridge into three geographical voting districts requiring candidates to live in each district. The board currently has nine members, and under the proposal each district would elect three members. Currently Pennridge, like most Pennsylvania school districts, is an at-large school district.
WFMZ-TV Online
Third Street Alliance gives out free backpacks, haircuts before school starts
EASTON, Pa. - The Third Street Alliance took over a street in Easton to hold its annual back-to-school event. Students lined up Sunday to take part in fun activities and win free prizes during the annual "No Child Left Behind." Third Street partnered with Steven Flowers of Suddenly Samantha Hair...
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Turnpike Dairy bids farewell after 52 years
OLEY TWP., Pa. — An iconic business in Berks County has bid farewell after more than a half century. Sunday was the final day for the Oley Turnpike Dairy and Petting Zoo, as the owners are retiring. Longtime customers came by for one last time to enjoy the cool...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Deadline fast approaching to apply for emergency rental assistance in Lehigh County
Time is running out for people in Lehigh County to apply for COVID-19-related rental assistance. County officials say the deadline to apply to be in the program is the end of the month. We've got everything you need to know in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
WFMZ-TV Online
Land development plan for Amazon parking lot in Bethlehem Twp. closer to final approval
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval to the board of commissioners the preliminary and final land development plan for an Amazon delivery van parking lot. The lot is proposed on the corner of Brodhead Road and Mowrer Road and would consist of...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 people hurt in crash that closed Route 501 in Bethel
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — A serious crash shut down part of a busy road in Berks County during the Monday morning commute. Three SUVs were involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. on Route 501, also known as Lancaster Avenue, near Martha Drive, according to the Bethel Township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - One dead after shooting in Reading.
Berks County authorities are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Reading last night. Caitlin Rearden will have the story. The Animal Rescue League weighs in on the rabies testing of 2 cats found dead in Leesport. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who went missing during family camping trip in Luzerne County found dead
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County has been found dead, according to a news release from state police. Adrien Hachey, 43, was found dead in a small body of water near the area where he went missing, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews search for man who went missing while camping with family
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The search continues for a man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared, police said. His family woke up early Sunday and Hachey...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dive teams search for man reported missing while camping with family
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Authorities searched a remote waterway at the Luzerne-Schuylkill county border for a missing man. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in the area of the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, state police said. When his family woke up early Sunday,...
