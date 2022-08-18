ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter approves agreement with DoubleTree's catering team for Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Reading Country Club will be back in business as a venue for weddings, meetings and other events. After more than two hours of presentations and discussion, the Exeter Township supervisors approved an agreement with Reading Hospitality Management, through its catering division, Catering by DoubleTree, to cater all events at the club.
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennridge School Board President addresses proposal to regionalize school board elections

The Pennridge School District Board of Directors on Monday night addressed a petition that calls for changing how members are elected. The petition, filed earlier this month in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, asks a judge to split Pennridge into three geographical voting districts requiring candidates to live in each district. The board currently has nine members, and under the proposal each district would elect three members. Currently Pennridge, like most Pennsylvania school districts, is an at-large school district.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Turnpike Dairy bids farewell after 52 years

OLEY TWP., Pa. — An iconic business in Berks County has bid farewell after more than a half century. Sunday was the final day for the Oley Turnpike Dairy and Petting Zoo, as the owners are retiring. Longtime customers came by for one last time to enjoy the cool...
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash

CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 people hurt in crash that closed Route 501 in Bethel

BETHEL TWP., Pa. — A serious crash shut down part of a busy road in Berks County during the Monday morning commute. Three SUVs were involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. on Route 501, also known as Lancaster Avenue, near Martha Drive, according to the Bethel Township police.
BETHEL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews search for man who went missing while camping with family

HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The search continues for a man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared, police said. His family woke up early Sunday and Hachey...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees

AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

