The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
coloradosun.com
Colorado communities are harvesting record real estate transfer taxes. But they are not banking on the boom.
After a billionaire went on a spending spree in downtown Crested Butte — and hordes of out-of-towners bought homes in the pandemic’s urban exodus — the end-of-the-road village of roughly 1,400 has spent close to $7 million on land acquisitions, easements, a B&B for workers and a transition to all-electric cars and vehicles.
Colorado burn scars under a high flood threat Sunday
Several burn scar areas in Colorado are under a high to moderate flood threat Sunday as slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
KJCT8
Update: I-70 is back open
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
ksjd.org
Colorado teen rescues and resuscitates friend caught in a freezing river, credits CPR training
Recent high school graduates Sawyer McKenney and Caden Howe, along with 12-year-old Colt Sutherlin are Roaring Fork Valley locals. McKenney, 17, and Howe, 18, have been friends since they were in ninth grade and played rugby together at Glenwood Springs High School. On June 18, the trio narrowly escaped tragedy...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Aspen Daily News
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
SUV lands in creek near US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon
Eastbound U.S. 6 has reopened through Clear Creek Canyon after a 2002 Ford SUV ended up in Clear Creek.
Best Places to Stop When Traveling to Aspen from Grand Junction
Going on a road trip through Colorado can be quite an amazing experience. In fact, sometimes the trip itself is more notable than ending up at your final destination. Plus, it also helps if the area you're driving through is nice to look at and the drive from Grand Junction to Aspen, Colorado fits that criteria.
cpr.org
A group that helps with substance use across 21 western Colorado counties will shut down, citing a new state law
An organization that manages funding for substance-use services across Colorado’s Western Slope will shut down at the end of the year, but its leadership promised on Friday to work with state officials to ensure there will be no disruption for clients. The leaders of Durango-based West Slope Casa say...
How Do They Decide Where to Put Animal Crossing Signs in Colorado?
Since Colorado is home to an abundance of deer, moose, and elk, it's not uncommon to find these animals on the road. When driving through the Centennial State, you'll see signs reminding you to watch for wandering wildlife. But how do officials decide where to put these signs? It's not...
Adorable Chipmunks Will Eat From Your Hand in This Colorado Ghost Town
If you've wanted to hang out with cute animals like a Disney princess, then I have good news for you. In the ghost town of St. Elmo, Colorado, you can feed adorable chipmunks and ground squirrels right from your hand. You might be thinking: "Aren't we supposed to avoid feeding...
kdnk.org
Crooked spine? Chiro Dave Jensen charged with enabling alleged serial abuser
A grand jury indicted Jensen on 21 counts for allegedly directing clients he deemed “hot” to Gordon. Jensen is also accused of creating a work culture that encouraged egregious behavior towards women and enabled Gordon to sexually assault his victims. Police took Jensen into custody last Wednesday, and...
Oblivious Guy Lays Passed Out In The Grass While Two Moose Wander Around Him In Breckenridge, Colorado
Imagine chilling on the lawn, soaking up the sun, and you end up dozing off for a few minutes…. And you’re awakened by a massive moose stomping on your head. That’s just something you don’t see here in South Carolina. Ever. Or the southeast in general…. However,...
