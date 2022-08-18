ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Pride Festival celebrated in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Big crowds came out to Allentown for the 29th Lehigh Valley Pride Festival. Sunday's event was put on by Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ Community Center. The organization brought more than 100 vendors to the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley. The theme of this year's event was "Be...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Great Allentown Fair lights celebrating 170 years

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Great Allentown Fair, a Lehigh Valley classic, will soon welcome thousands of visitors to experience outdoor concerts, rides, games, novelty attractions, food and a splendid showcase of products from the region’s farms, gardens and homes. One of the nation’s...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Looking Trim and Ready for School in Pottstown

GETTING A FRESH START – Pottstown High School graduate Tony Betts and members of the crew (above and below) at Blades Edge Barbershop, 272 Walnut St., Pottstown, observed its eighth business anniversary Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) from 3-6 p.m. by offering free haircuts and school supplies to local youths. The event gave recipients a smart-looking, fresh start for the new school year, and offered a way for the volunteers to thank the community for supporting the business. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the cut-and-trim marathon was open to the public and reportedly kept the shop’s chairs filled throughout the afternoon.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Times News

Lehighton man needs help to get new van

Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
LEHIGHTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter approves agreement with DoubleTree's catering team for Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Reading Country Club will be back in business as a venue for weddings, meetings and other events. After more than two hours of presentations and discussion, the Exeter Township supervisors approved an agreement with Reading Hospitality Management, through its catering division, Catering by DoubleTree, to cater all events at the club.
EXETER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Pair stole $11K worth of jewelry from Walmart

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police are seeking two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Walmart store in Berks County. The theft happened between 10:21 and 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Walmart on Crossings Boulevard in Caernarvon Township, the police said Monday. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in the Lehigh Valley This Weekend

If you are looking for something to do with the family this weekend in the Lehigh Valley, you’re in luck. The ArtsWalk Pocket Park, National Canal Museum, Allentown Fairgrounds, Bethlehem’s Moravian Museum, and the Lehigh Valley Zoo are just a few of the many fun activities to try. You can even take the kids to the local playgrounds for a day of family fun!
ALLENTOWN, PA
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention

In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Turnpike Dairy bids farewell after 52 years

OLEY TWP., Pa. — An iconic business in Berks County has bid farewell after more than a half century. Sunday was the final day for the Oley Turnpike Dairy and Petting Zoo, as the owners are retiring. Longtime customers came by for one last time to enjoy the cool...
OLEY, PA

