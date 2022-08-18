GETTING A FRESH START – Pottstown High School graduate Tony Betts and members of the crew (above and below) at Blades Edge Barbershop, 272 Walnut St., Pottstown, observed its eighth business anniversary Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) from 3-6 p.m. by offering free haircuts and school supplies to local youths. The event gave recipients a smart-looking, fresh start for the new school year, and offered a way for the volunteers to thank the community for supporting the business. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the cut-and-trim marathon was open to the public and reportedly kept the shop’s chairs filled throughout the afternoon.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO