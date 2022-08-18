Read full article on original website
Third Street Alliance gives out free backpacks, haircuts before school starts
EASTON, Pa. - The Third Street Alliance took over a street in Easton to hold its annual back-to-school event. Students lined up Sunday to take part in fun activities and win free prizes during the annual "No Child Left Behind." Third Street partnered with Steven Flowers of Suddenly Samantha Hair...
Lehigh Valley Pride Festival celebrated in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Big crowds came out to Allentown for the 29th Lehigh Valley Pride Festival. Sunday's event was put on by Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ Community Center. The organization brought more than 100 vendors to the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley. The theme of this year's event was "Be...
Great Allentown Fair lights celebrating 170 years
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Great Allentown Fair, a Lehigh Valley classic, will soon welcome thousands of visitors to experience outdoor concerts, rides, games, novelty attractions, food and a splendid showcase of products from the region’s farms, gardens and homes. One of the nation’s...
sanatogapost.com
Looking Trim and Ready for School in Pottstown
GETTING A FRESH START – Pottstown High School graduate Tony Betts and members of the crew (above and below) at Blades Edge Barbershop, 272 Walnut St., Pottstown, observed its eighth business anniversary Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) from 3-6 p.m. by offering free haircuts and school supplies to local youths. The event gave recipients a smart-looking, fresh start for the new school year, and offered a way for the volunteers to thank the community for supporting the business. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the cut-and-trim marathon was open to the public and reportedly kept the shop’s chairs filled throughout the afternoon.
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
Deadline to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County approaching
The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program is starting to wrap up in Lehigh County, but it's not too late to apply. In Lehigh County, you have until September 1 to apply for ERAP, as it's called, through Community Action of the Lehigh Valley. It's now limited to people who are...
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
Exeter approves agreement with DoubleTree's catering team for Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Reading Country Club will be back in business as a venue for weddings, meetings and other events. After more than two hours of presentations and discussion, the Exeter Township supervisors approved an agreement with Reading Hospitality Management, through its catering division, Catering by DoubleTree, to cater all events at the club.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
‘Tragedy:’ Family Raising Money For Burial After Beloved Trenton Native Dies In Sleep, 28
A heartbroken family has launched a fundraiser with hopes of collecting money to bury a beloved 28-year-old Trenton native who unexpectedly died in his sleep. Daqueece Washington died on Thursday, August 11, his obituary says. A native of Trenton, Daqueece attended Trenton Central High School, according to his social media...
Police: Pair stole $11K worth of jewelry from Walmart
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police are seeking two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Walmart store in Berks County. The theft happened between 10:21 and 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Walmart on Crossings Boulevard in Caernarvon Township, the police said Monday. The...
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in the Lehigh Valley This Weekend
If you are looking for something to do with the family this weekend in the Lehigh Valley, you’re in luck. The ArtsWalk Pocket Park, National Canal Museum, Allentown Fairgrounds, Bethlehem’s Moravian Museum, and the Lehigh Valley Zoo are just a few of the many fun activities to try. You can even take the kids to the local playgrounds for a day of family fun!
Here’s A List of Pets That Are Up For Adoption in the Levittown Area
Several pets are in need of a good home in the Levittown area, and one local organization has set up a list of each one with their details. Pet News originally published the list on the Levittown, PA Patch. Kacey. Young female Schnauzer. Tiny Paws Rescue Inc, Bristol, PA. Good...
Norristown closes parks from dusk to dawn. Unhoused people fear arrest for sleeping in parks
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention
In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.
Beloved Norristown Area High School Student Dies Suddenly At 16
A beloved high school student in the Philadelphia suburbs died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 18. He was 16. Quentin Watson was an upcoming junior at Norristown Area High School, where he was known for playing basketball, the school district said. "On Thursday we lost a member of our NAHS Athletics...
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
Oley Turnpike Dairy bids farewell after 52 years
OLEY TWP., Pa. — An iconic business in Berks County has bid farewell after more than a half century. Sunday was the final day for the Oley Turnpike Dairy and Petting Zoo, as the owners are retiring. Longtime customers came by for one last time to enjoy the cool...
