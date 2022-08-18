‘It was like they didn’t want me’— hospital worker of 50 years reflects on the challenges of finding work with a disability

Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge Muse
When stores, like pharmacies, can’t stay open as promised, it’s time to shop elsewhere
A lot of Floyd County residents found themselves without access to needed prescription medications because the pharmacy at CVS on Main Street in the town is closed for a third straight day, citing a failure to have a licensed pharmacist on the premises. To make matters worse, those who need...
WSET
'Opioid Crisis:' Montgomery Co. begins to receive 2022 settlement dollars
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County has begun receiving settlement distributions from nationwide settlements with three pharmaceutical distributors and an opioid manufacturer that helped to fuel the opioid epidemic. In all, Virginia and its localities will receive approximately $530 million over a period of 16 years in the...
WDBJ7.com
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to two and half years in prison. He was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses during a trial earlier this year, and he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
WSET
'Teachers are appreciated:' Pulaski County Sheriff's office donates school supplies
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office donated school supplies to Pulaski County Public Schools to help assist teachers. "There are many teachers who spend their own money buying supplies to make sure every student had the same opportunity to learn and reached their fullest potential before advancing to the next grade," the Sheriff's office said.
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in-person back-to-school extravanganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First day of class for Roanoke City Public Schools is a couple days away. Saturday, RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White. White says...
SSI Diagnostica To Merge With Roanoke Area Based TechLab
SSI Diagnostica Group (SSID) has announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Blacksburg-based TechLab, a leading biotech developer and manufacturer. TechLab has a long history in the Roanoke-area as it was founded at Virginia Tech in the 1970s and its facilities continue to be a major employer in Blacksburg. The acquisition is anticipated to […]
Former Mercer County teacher and coach has been sentenced to prison
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A former Mercer County teacher and coach who pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, James Stehlin, Jr. of Edenton, NC, and formerly of Princeton, WV, was sentenced to the maximum of 5 years on each count, consecutively, for a total of 10 years. Stehlin was also sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision upon release and a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.
WVNT-TV
Woman reported missing in Raleigh County
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Michelle Elizabeth Kelly was last seen near Airport Road in Beaver. Michelle has brown...
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
WSET
Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia Residents
Inflation is affecting Americans. Several states are putting forward programs to help residents. One more group of Americans can look forward to relief because of a new law. Virginia already has a program to help citizens. And another is underway. This one focuses on the residents of Salem, Virginia.
WSET
'Mountain violation:' truck pulled over in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said deputies observed an "early morning violation traveling down Fancy Gap Mountain." Although not many details were readily available in the Facebook post, CCSO did mention the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate. The Carrol County Sheriff's Office said the...
Identity of attempted bombing suspect confirmed
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The identity of the man involved in an attempted bombing in Bluefield this week was confirmed. Monday, August 22, 2022 a bomb threat was made in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield Police Department received the call at 8:46 A.M. and responded to it by 8:49 A.M. Marshal Security at […]
Greenbrier County Man Sentenced For Federal Gun Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, was sentenced today to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in...
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
Devon Pratt sentenced to 40 year maximum for murder
COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – Devon Pratt, of Cool Ridge, WV, was given the maximum sentence allowable by law of 40 years for the Second Degree Murder of Ronnie ‘Trey’ Barker III on Christmas Morning in 2020. On December 25, 2020, Devon Pratt shot and killed Trey Barker as he was leaving Pratt’s home. After […]
