Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Investigation leads to arrest of man for wanton endangerment, marijuana trafficking
An investigation Monday afternoon on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a suspect on several charges. The initial call was for possible shots fired and the victim said a man driving a silver Ford Mustang shot at his vehicle. A car matching the description was located...
lite987whop.com
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
lite987whop.com
Ottie Goforth
(Age 68, of Cadiz) Funeral mass will be Thursday August 25th at 2pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Margaret Stoneham Lacy
(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday August 25th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lite987whop.com
Man injured in Saturday night ATV accident
A man was injured in an ATV accident late Saturday night in Crofton. It happened just before midnight at Poole Mill Road and West Princeton Street and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Daniel Crick of Crofton was taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center after his four-wheeler rolled over onto him.
lite987whop.com
Edith Johnson
(Age 67, of Guthrie) Celebration of Life & Remembrance Memorial service will be Saturday August 27th at 4pm at 338 East Park St. in Guthrie. Visitation will be Saturday from 3pm till the service hour. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Tony Ray Martin
(75, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour.
lite987whop.com
Carlton Wilkins
Funeral Services for 81 year old Carlton Wilkins of Cadiz, KY will be Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation & Masonic Rites Service:. Goodwin Funeral Home on Sunday, August 21,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lite987whop.com
Christian Co. tourism spending was up $20 million in 2021
The Kentucky Department of Tourism says tourism dollars were up in Christian County in 2021, which means visitor spending and visitation growth are on the rise. According to a news release, economic impact figures show that visitors to the area spent $212.9 million in 2021, which is over $20 million more than the record previously set in 2018. Hopkinsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brooke Jung attributes some of that growth to the new Batter Capitol of the World designation and the ideas that came from that branding. After opening its doors in Fall of 2020, Oak Grove Racing and Gaming has also contributed to the increase of visitor spending in the community.
lite987whop.com
LIVE at the Alhambra: ANNIE MOSES BAND
From the roots of the Grand Ole Opry to the wings of Carnegie Hall, the Pennyroyal Arts Council is thrilled to welcome the Annie Moses Band to the Alhambra Theatre stage Friday, November 18 as part of the LIVE series!. As the “first family of American music,” this sibling band...
lite987whop.com
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville this weekend
The Summer Salute is fast approaching this weekend and things are going full steam to get set up and ready for two nights of music and festivity. Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation appeared on WHOP Tuesday and says you’ll see people out and about in the area of the Founders’ Square in downtown Hopkinsville getting ready for the event that will have KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Saturday night. She urges people to bring their blankets and chairs for the free concert and be ready to have a great time.
lite987whop.com
Motown with the Museum coming up September 17
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are welcoming back the Motown Sounds of Touch for a night of fun, fundraising and history in September. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, Museum Director Alissa Keller the event will take place September 17 at the War Memorial Building, calling it Motown with the Museum and this will act as an encore event for the popular band.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lite987whop.com
LIVE at the Alhambar: THE STEELDRIVERS
Nashville’s hard-edged bluegrass band The SteelDrivers will take the Alhambra Theatre stage by storm December 16, 2022 as part of the LIVE series!. What began as a casual jam session over a decade ago has since morphed into one of today’s leaders in the bluegrass and Americana space. After taking home a Grammy for Bluegrass Album of The Year in 2015, the band has continued to release high-energy, foot-stomping music.
lite987whop.com
Hoptown FanFest returns to public library
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is gearing up for the return of the Hoptown FanFest on September 24. Appearing on WHOP Monday morning, Director of Library Services Elysa Parks says it kicks off 10 a.m. that morning as they celebrate all things pop-culture with booths, panels, cosplay contests and more.
lite987whop.com
Tranquil weather pattern in place this week
Summer Salute should have favorable weather in downtown Hopkinsville this weekend as the region is in a somewhat tranquil weather pattern for the next few days. Derick Snyder with the National Weather Service in Paducah said during this week’s conference call that humidity will drop mid-week with high temperatures in the upper 80’s and there’s only a very slight chance of rain late Thursday.
lite987whop.com
Inaugural Kiwanis Golf Scramble
The Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club is excited to host the Inaugural Kiwanis Golf Scramble September 30, 2022, at Western Hills Municipal Golf Course. The four person scramble will. open with registration and check in at 7:00 am and be followed by a shotgun start at 9:00am. Grab three of your friends...
Comments / 0