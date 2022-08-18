Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Hopkinsville Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on South Clay Street led to the owner of the vehicle being charged with possession of drugs Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say during a traffic stop for a seat belt and turn signal violation the owner of the vehicle 41-year-old Selwyn Jackson showed up and admitted to drugs being in the vehicle.
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
whopam.com
Trial postponed for Oak Grove murder suspect
Trial was postponed again Monday in Christian Circuit for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The Commonwealth alleges that on July 16, 2016, James was told by 25-year...
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
WLKY.com
Man shot while driving on Gene Snyder Freeway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 7:45 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway, I-265, at Old Henry Road. When they got there, police...
WIFR
9 people arrested after disturbance at Kentucky State Fair, authorities say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, authorities said. Kentucky State Police (KSP) officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one. Three arrests were adults and six were minors, according to...
17-year-old alleged carjacker escapes DCS custody in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who escaped custody last month.
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
WTVQ
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times Chickasaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after being shot several times in Chickasaw Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. That is just the west of the section of Interstate 264 called the Shawnee Expressway.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
WLKY.com
Hardin County traffic stop leads to big drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a simple traffic violation: Rolling through a stop sign. Deputy Mack Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, was on patrol that July morning and pulled over the driver. "Simple traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws can sometimes lead to bigger things," Slack said. Based...
Police impersonators try to scam Muhlenberg County residents
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Police Department says they’re received complaints that a police impersonator is calling residents and demanding money. The scam involves someone claiming they work for the police department. “They may use our officers’ real names and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display […]
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
whopam.com
HPD investigating after car, home struck by gunfire
Hopkinsville police are investigating after gunfire struck a car and home Thursday night on Central Avenue near Walnut Street. It happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting a home and car in the 1000 block of Central, according to the incident report, which says multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered in the investigation.
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft
A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
WTVQ
Kentucky officer involved in death of Breonna Taylor fired
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — One of the officers involved in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The police chief announced Sgt. Kyle Meany’s termination on Friday. The justice department charged Meany with submitting a false affidavit to...
WHAS 11
Stabbing leaves woman dead, Louisville police say
Police said a woman was found on Westport Road with a critical stab wound Friday night. She was transported to the hospital where she died shortly after.
‘Thinking I’m going to die’: Clarksville teen charged after carjacking, police chase
A carjacking and police chase has landed a 16-year-old juvenile facing serious charges.
