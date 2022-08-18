ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestwood, KY

wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Hopkinsville Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on South Clay Street led to the owner of the vehicle being charged with possession of drugs Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say during a traffic stop for a seat belt and turn signal violation the owner of the vehicle 41-year-old Selwyn Jackson showed up and admitted to drugs being in the vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Trial postponed for Oak Grove murder suspect

Trial was postponed again Monday in Christian Circuit for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The Commonwealth alleges that on July 16, 2016, James was told by 25-year...
OAK GROVE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man flees from police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot while driving on Gene Snyder Freeway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 7:45 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway, I-265, at Old Henry Road. When they got there, police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIFR

9 people arrested after disturbance at Kentucky State Fair, authorities say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, authorities said. Kentucky State Police (KSP) officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one. Three arrests were adults and six were minors, according to...
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Man dies after being shot several times Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after being shot several times in Chickasaw Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. That is just the west of the section of Interstate 264 called the Shawnee Expressway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County traffic stop leads to big drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a simple traffic violation: Rolling through a stop sign. Deputy Mack Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, was on patrol that July morning and pulled over the driver. "Simple traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws can sometimes lead to bigger things," Slack said. Based...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police impersonators try to scam Muhlenberg County residents

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Police Department says they’re received complaints that a police impersonator is calling residents and demanding money. The scam involves someone claiming they work for the police department. “They may use our officers’ real names and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating after car, home struck by gunfire

Hopkinsville police are investigating after gunfire struck a car and home Thursday night on Central Avenue near Walnut Street. It happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting a home and car in the 1000 block of Central, according to the incident report, which says multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered in the investigation.
wkdzradio.com

Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft

A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
WTVQ

Kentucky officer involved in death of Breonna Taylor fired

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — One of the officers involved in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The police chief announced Sgt. Kyle Meany’s termination on Friday. The justice department charged Meany with submitting a false affidavit to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

