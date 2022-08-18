ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Diddy’s Role in 112 Getting Their Name

By Chris Malone Méndez
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Back in the 1990s, hit-making R&B group 112 made a splash in the music world with beloved songs like “Only You” and “Cupid,” as well as their collab with Bad Boy Records labelmates Diddy and Faith Evans, “I’ll Be Missing You.” But before they rose to stardom as 112, they were a local group looking to make a name for themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6fCD_0hMaNqjr00
(L-R) Michael Keith, Marvin Slim Scandrick, Quinnes Q Parker, and Daron Jones of 112 | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

112 got their start in Atlanta

The members of 112 met in high school in Atlanta. The original group, which was named Forte, consisted of Daron Jones, Michael “Mike” Keith, and Reginald Finley. The trio sang together while Jones and Keith were in middle school and Finley was in high school. After the three of them were in high school at the same time, they met the deep-voiced Aldon Lagon, who worked at a local McDonald’s at the time. They later met a high tenor singer, Marvin Scandrick (a.k.a. “Slim”), who sang with them in the school chorus; Scandrick, along with Quinnes “Q” Parker, later joined the group.

In its early days, Forte performed at local talent shows, churches, and schools in the Atlanta area. Their manager eventually got them an audition with Sean “Diddy” Combs, known then as Puff Daddy .

112 got their name from a club in Atlanta

Forte auditioned for Diddy at Atlanta’s now-defunct Club 112, located in Buckhead, singing for him outside the nightclub.

Diddy was impressed, and after another audition in front of Bad Boy Records artists Faith Evans and Usher, Diddy signed the quartet of Keith, Scandrick, Jones, and Parker to Bad Boy Records.

The group dropped the name Forte and named themselves 112 after the nightclub that ended up changing the course of their lives forever.

112 became a hit-making group

After signing with Bad Boy Records, 112 got to work on recording their debut album. The self-titled project was released in 1996 and featured the hit singles “Cupid” and “Only You,” the latter being a collaboration with fellow Bad Boy Records signee Notorious B.I.G.

The group’s collab with Diddy and Biggie’s wife Faith Evans, “I’ll Be Missing You,” was a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. after his death. The song won them a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. They also earned a Grammy nomination for their 2001 single “Peaches & Cream.”

In 2017, the group joined artists like Diddy, Mase, Faith Evans, Total, The Lox, and French Montana for the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, which brought Bad Boy Records signees past and present to venues all around the country.

RELATED: Diddy Once Bought Fake Diamonds and Tried to Pass Them Off as Real

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Montana State
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Griffin, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daron Jones
Person
Usher
Person
Puff Daddy
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Mase
Person
Biggie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Diddy S Role#R B#Cupid#Mcdonald#Atlanta Forte#Club 112
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

165K+
Followers
112K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy