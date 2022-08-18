Read full article on original website
2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"
The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters...
Videos show water pouring into Las Vegas casinos as flash flooding follows a rare, heavy thunderstorm in one of the US's driest cities
Videos circulating on Twitter showed flash floods on the streets of Vegas — one of the US's driest major cities.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
TODAY.com
One person missing after flash floods at Utah’s Zion National Park
One person is missing this morning after being swept up in flash floods at Utah’s Zion National Park. Millions in the Southwest remain under threat of flooding again today. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Saturday TODAY.Aug. 21, 2022.
