China

The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Connecticut Public

U.S. and Chinese tensions cause economic worries in the Indo-Pacific region

Chinese and U.S. officials have been discussing a meeting possibly between President Xi Jinping and President Biden. If that happens, it would be their first in-person encounter since Joe Biden took office, and it could be a relief to countries around the region in Asia, where there's concern that the friction between the U.S. and China might upend decades of profitable stability. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
Connecticut Public

New study reveals a quiet revolution of repurposed prisons

Defund the police - that phrase has become a rallying cry for some and a political hammer to swing at opponents for others, depending, of course, on your view of the movement to move resources away from traditional law enforcement into other strategies to improve community safety. But while activists and their antagonists have been fighting over this, there's been a quiet revolution in the way many states and cities are using their prisons and jails. Since 2000, some 21 states have partially or fully closed at least one correctional facility, and they're using them for everything from film studios to housing, even a whiskey distillery. That's according to a new report from the Sentencing Project. But the study also asks if this trend will continue as episodes of violent crime spike across the country.
Connecticut Public

