Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Recent Twitter Video Reveals Russians Holding Alarming Graphic Photos, Begging the US & UK to Stop Sending Weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
U.S. and Chinese tensions cause economic worries in the Indo-Pacific region
Chinese and U.S. officials have been discussing a meeting possibly between President Xi Jinping and President Biden. If that happens, it would be their first in-person encounter since Joe Biden took office, and it could be a relief to countries around the region in Asia, where there's concern that the friction between the U.S. and China might upend decades of profitable stability. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
Why a Chinese ship's arrival in Sri Lanka has caused alarm in India and the West
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — It all began 20 years ago, when China loaned Sri Lanka more than $1 billion to build a fancy new port — what would become its second-largest — on its southern coast. The Hambantota port, with its strategic location near busy Indian Ocean...
Russia will let inspectors enter occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Putin says
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will allow international inspectors to enter a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that Russian forces have occupied for months now. The decision comes after nearly two weeks of shelling around the plant, which the U.N. had warned could lead to a nuclear disaster. For more, we turn now to NPR's Frank Langfitt in Kyiv. Hi, Frank.
Ukraine's rail system is working overtime to keep people and goods moving
It's the second-largest country in Europe by land area. It stretches some 1,200 miles from east to west. Since Russia re-invaded, no planes are flying, many roads are damaged or blocked or slowed down with checkpoints, but the rail system is working. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley took a ride on the rails.
The cautionary tale of Japan: Why an L-shaped recession is so undesirable
To the ongoing debate now over whether a recession is coming and what type of recession should we be worrying about. Wailin Wong and Adrian Ma, of NPR's podcast The Indicator From Planet Money, introduce us to the L-shaped recession by looking at a country that went through one - Japan.
A group of musical ambassadors is completing a tour of Europe and the U.S.
A group of musical ambassadors is completing a whirlwind tour of Europe and the U.S. (SOUNDBITE OF UKRAINIAN FREEDOM ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE OF BRAHMS' "SYMPHONY NO. 4 - III. ALLEGRO GIOCOSO") STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Oh, that sounds great. It is the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra. This is an ad hoc group of...
Independent sees enough unity between parties to back anti-Trump Republicans
Former President Trump's most prominent Republican critic in Congress lost her reelection bid this week. Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming conceded the race to her Trump-backed primary opponent on Tuesday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ CHENEY: Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I...
Australian site challenged Fox's Lachlan Murdoch to sue after he accused it of libel
Go ahead and sue us. That's the defiant message from a small Australian news site called Crikey over threats of a defamation lawsuit from Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch. Murdoch helps to oversee a huge global media empire, and NPR's David Folkenflik is covering legal fights involving Fox in Australia and the U.S. Hi, David.
New study reveals a quiet revolution of repurposed prisons
Defund the police - that phrase has become a rallying cry for some and a political hammer to swing at opponents for others, depending, of course, on your view of the movement to move resources away from traditional law enforcement into other strategies to improve community safety. But while activists and their antagonists have been fighting over this, there's been a quiet revolution in the way many states and cities are using their prisons and jails. Since 2000, some 21 states have partially or fully closed at least one correctional facility, and they're using them for everything from film studios to housing, even a whiskey distillery. That's according to a new report from the Sentencing Project. But the study also asks if this trend will continue as episodes of violent crime spike across the country.
Terrorism charges are filed against Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Authorities in Pakistan have filed terrorism charges against a former prime minister. The prime minister is Imran Khan. He was ousted last spring in a no-confidence vote, and he has refused to accept his defeat. He gave a speech over the weekend criticizing police and a judge, and that is what has triggered the criminal charges.
ASIA・
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0