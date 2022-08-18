ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

Rock Songs That Became Popular (or More Popular) After Being Featured on TV Shows + Movies

There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)
Noisecreep

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
Noisecreep

Fans React to Slipknot’s Heavy Melodic Ballad ‘Yen’

Fans are reacting to "Yen," Slipknot's melodic and heavy ballad that has just been released as the third single on The End, So Far, their new album which will be released on Sept. 30. The track now sits near "The Chapeltown Rag," the first taste of the successor to 2019's...
Noisecreep

Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs

The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
Noisecreep

Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows

It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
Noisecreep

David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash’s ‘Big 6’

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
Noisecreep

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy + More to Perform at ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Concert

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen and Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton have all been announced to perform at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. Each vocalist will perform their original song from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack with a live band.
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

