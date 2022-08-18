Read full article on original website
Rock Songs That Became Popular (or More Popular) After Being Featured on TV Shows + Movies
There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)
Some ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Now Trying to Cancel Metallica, Twitter Reacts
Some Stranger Things viewers have turned against Metallica in a seeming attempt to "cancel" the veteran metal band after learning more about their past. Metallica got a boost in popularity last month when one of their songs appeared on Stranger Things 4. Illustrating the latest clash of heavy metal and...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
Fans React to Slipknot’s Heavy Melodic Ballad ‘Yen’
Fans are reacting to "Yen," Slipknot's melodic and heavy ballad that has just been released as the third single on The End, So Far, their new album which will be released on Sept. 30. The track now sits near "The Chapeltown Rag," the first taste of the successor to 2019's...
Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs
The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Reviews Rage Against the Machine Show
Metallica's Robert Trujillo saw Rage Against the Machine at Madison Square Garden in New York City and had some powerful praise to dole out after the show. Rage were playing their fifth and final show at the venue on Sunday, Aug. 14, completing a series of sold-out performances. Trujillo, who...
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Offers Essential Advice for New Bands
Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows has some essential advice for new bands. He tweeted "never let your art become a commodity," and proceeded to offer more guidance for up and coming artists via the Twitter thread. The Avenged Sevenfold singer started off the. by saying, "Attention all up and coming artists:...
Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows
It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
Nikki Sixx Wants to ‘Stretch Motley Crue’s Audience’ With New Soundtrack Song
The upcoming horror-thriller that stars members of Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach — The Retaliators — now has an official theme, "The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)." Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said he hopes it will "stretch Motley Crue's audience to new fans." It emerged in a video on Friday (Aug. 5).
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Kirk Hammett Explains Why New Metallica Albums Take So Long – ‘I’ve Grown to Accept That’
Metallica released four albums in the '80s despite not starting until 1983, but things don't move as quickly for the band these days. In fact, after 1997's Reload the band has been averaging about six years between each new album. So why have things slowed down? Guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke on the subject during a recent interview with Goldmine magazine.
David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash’s ‘Big 6’
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy + More to Perform at ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Concert
Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen and Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton have all been announced to perform at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. Each vocalist will perform their original song from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack with a live band.
