Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
19 Women Who Were Approached By Men At The Most Inappropriate Moment Possible
Men, your lack of boundaries is showing.
Someone Made Slipknot’s Mick Thomson Fight Machine Gun Kelly in a Video Game
It's no secret that Machine Gun Kelly has had some beef with Slipknot in the past, particularly with frontman Corey Taylor. MGK is a playable character in this year's installment of the WWE video game WWE 2k22, and someone created a Mick Thomson character and recorded the two going at it.
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
The Queen has had the same meal every day since she was five-years-old
With endless wealth and staff at her beck and call, you'd assume the Queen has a taste for the finer things in life. However, her former private chef has claimed that she's eaten the same sandwich more or less every day since she was five years old. Darren McGrady was...
U.K.・
What Roommate Red Flags Do You Wish You'd Noticed Before Moving In With Someone New?
New roommates are either the chillest people or a walking red flag. 🚩
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?
Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Parmesan Cheese Guy’ Confuses ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges + Screaming Vocals Confuses Them More
If we're making a checklist of things that are metal, you can now add "parmesan cheese" and 29-year-old America's Got Talent contestant Ben Lapidus. The singer-songwriter from Doylestown, Pennsylvania left an impression on the viewing audience earlier this season when he debuted one of his original songs, a heartfelt acoustic ballad that he had penned about feeling embarrassed to ask for more parmesan cheese at a restaurant. Initially, the AGT judging panel wasn't having it, as Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel quickly pushed their buzzers to "X" him out of the competition. Even Heidi Klum, who agreed with the sentiment of the humorous song, eventually gave him an "X" as well.
Skid Row’s Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo Says He Doesn’t Think About Reuniting With Sebastian Bach
Longtime Skid Row guitarist Dave "The Snake" Sabo said in a new interview that he doesn't even think about reuniting with former singer Sebastian Bach. Bach was the early lead vocalist of the hard rockers who burst on the scene with their 1989 self-titled debut. Bach and Sabo are pictured above in that year. The singer's now a solo artist.
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Tobias Forge Reacts to Ghost ‘Not Being Metal Enough’
Tobias Forge has responded to Ghost being called “not metal enough” by naysayers in the metal community. The Ghost mastermind also reacted to those who use homophobic slurs to describe his band’s evolution, declaring he’s glad those types of people don’t listen to Ghost. With...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs
The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
Help! Brendon Small’s Studio Was Robbed, Several Guitars Stolen
Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small's studio has been robbed and is asking everyone to keep an eye out for 12 guitars that were stolen. Here are the guitars that were sadly stolen from the Dethklok and Galaktikon musician's studio. We can't imagine the pain of having some of your most prized...
Canadian Thrashers Razor Return With New Song + First Album in 25 Years
Canadian thrash lords Razor have been lurking in the shadows over the last 25 years, active in a light capacity but now they've ended the 25-year drought between albums and just announced Cycle of Contempt, an 11-track effort featuring the new lead single "Flames of Hatred." “We are so psyched...
Prior to Reunion News, Philip Anselmo Said Abbott Brothers Would’ve Wanted Pantera to Live On
The Pantera reunion tour with Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown featuring Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for late guitarist and drummer Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul has been all over the headlines lately. But a newly published interview conducted in February shows that Anselmo had strong feelings concerning continuing the legacy of Pantera even before the reunion was announced.
A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career
We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.
Gary Holt Was Convinced There Were ‘At Least Three Different Lemmys’
Many in the rock and metal community have their Lemmy stories, but is it possible there was more than one Lemmy traversing the planet? Exodus and former Slayer guitarist Gary Holt thinks so. Holt, who is one of many musicians taking part in the new Löve Me Förever: A Tribute...
Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots
Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0