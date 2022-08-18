ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Flynn
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?

Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Noisecreep

‘Parmesan Cheese Guy’ Confuses ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges + Screaming Vocals Confuses Them More

If we're making a checklist of things that are metal, you can now add "parmesan cheese" and 29-year-old America's Got Talent contestant Ben Lapidus. The singer-songwriter from Doylestown, Pennsylvania left an impression on the viewing audience earlier this season when he debuted one of his original songs, a heartfelt acoustic ballad that he had penned about feeling embarrassed to ask for more parmesan cheese at a restaurant. Initially, the AGT judging panel wasn't having it, as Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel quickly pushed their buzzers to "X" him out of the competition. Even Heidi Klum, who agreed with the sentiment of the humorous song, eventually gave him an "X" as well.
Noisecreep

Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson

Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Noisecreep

Tobias Forge Reacts to Ghost ‘Not Being Metal Enough’

Tobias Forge has responded to Ghost being called “not metal enough” by naysayers in the metal community. The Ghost mastermind also reacted to those who use homophobic slurs to describe his band’s evolution, declaring he’s glad those types of people don’t listen to Ghost. With...
Noisecreep

Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs

The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
Noisecreep

Prior to Reunion News, Philip Anselmo Said Abbott Brothers Would’ve Wanted Pantera to Live On

The Pantera reunion tour with Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown featuring Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for late guitarist and drummer Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul has been all over the headlines lately. But a newly published interview conducted in February shows that Anselmo had strong feelings concerning continuing the legacy of Pantera even before the reunion was announced.
Noisecreep

A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career

We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.
Noisecreep

Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots

Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
