ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Reunite to Play Black Sabbath Songs at Commonwealth Games

To close out the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage to play Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and an abbreviated version of "Iron Man." Iommi performed at the opening ceremony last month, but the joint appearance of him and Osbourne was kept secret until the big moment onstage, which marked the first time the two metal legends played together since Black Sabbath's final show on Feb. 4, 2017.
MUSIC
Deadline

Alison Pill To Star In Scripted Comedy Podcast ‘The Rubber Room’ For SiriusXM

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Pill is continuing to add to her podcast slate. The Star Trek: Picard and Devs star is to lead the lineup of scripted dark comedy podcast The Rubber Room from SiriusXM. The series will explore the lives of some bad apples from New York City’s public school system who have been locked away in a “rubber room,” a purgatory-like detention hall for bad teachers. Pill, who also starred in HBO’s The Newsroom, will play Lindsey Whittle, a young, idealistic public school teacher who is framed for drug possession by her fellow teachers and then transferred to a rubber room – based on...
TV & VIDEOS
Noisecreep

Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?

Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson

Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lita Ford
Person
Vinny Appice
Person
Glenn Hughes
Person
Wendy Dio
Person
Rob Halford
Person
Sebastian Bach
Person
Ronnie James Dio
Person
Jack Black
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Geezer Butler
Noisecreep

Amazon Mistakenly Using Steel Panther Photo for Motley Crue Documentary

Amazon is using what appears to be a promo picture of Steel Panther to promote their Prime video documentary Rock n' Roll Icon: Motley Crue. What makes this particularly facepalming for Amazon, more so than mistakenly using any other 80's rock band's pic, is that Steel Panther is a famously-awesome hair-metal act inspired by the hair metal acts of the '80s.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music

Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Rock Songs That Became Popular (or More Popular) After Being Featured on TV Shows + Movies

There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Documentary#Cinemas Worldwide#Dj Eddie Trunk#Bmg#Trafalgar Releasing#Svp
Noisecreep

Pyro Tech Recalls What Caused James Hetfield’s 1992 Burn Accident

Metallica's 1992 co-headlining tour with Guns N' Roses was not without its fair share of chaos, particularly the show at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal where James Hetfield suffered second-degree burns as a result of a pyrotechnics accident. Pete Cappadocia, who was working as GN'R's pyro tech on that tour, has recalled what caused the Metallica frontman's accident in a new interview on the Appetite for Distortion podcast.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Tobias Forge Reacts to Ghost ‘Not Being Metal Enough’

Tobias Forge has responded to Ghost being called “not metal enough” by naysayers in the metal community. The Ghost mastermind also reacted to those who use homophobic slurs to describe his band’s evolution, declaring he’s glad those types of people don’t listen to Ghost. With...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Noisecreep

How Metallica’s James Hetfield Triumphed Over Childhood Trauma

The public image of Metallica’s James Hetfield had always been that of a beer sucking, hard-case, lone wolf… but as the biggest band in thrash drifted into their Black Album era, Hetfield finally allowed himself to become vulnerable, opening up about his childhood trauma through “The God That Failed” and “The Unforgiven.”
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy