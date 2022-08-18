Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Reunite to Play Black Sabbath Songs at Commonwealth Games
To close out the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage to play Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and an abbreviated version of "Iron Man." Iommi performed at the opening ceremony last month, but the joint appearance of him and Osbourne was kept secret until the big moment onstage, which marked the first time the two metal legends played together since Black Sabbath's final show on Feb. 4, 2017.
Alison Pill To Star In Scripted Comedy Podcast ‘The Rubber Room’ For SiriusXM
EXCLUSIVE: Alison Pill is continuing to add to her podcast slate. The Star Trek: Picard and Devs star is to lead the lineup of scripted dark comedy podcast The Rubber Room from SiriusXM. The series will explore the lives of some bad apples from New York City’s public school system who have been locked away in a “rubber room,” a purgatory-like detention hall for bad teachers. Pill, who also starred in HBO’s The Newsroom, will play Lindsey Whittle, a young, idealistic public school teacher who is framed for drug possession by her fellow teachers and then transferred to a rubber room – based on...
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?
Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Amazon Mistakenly Using Steel Panther Photo for Motley Crue Documentary
Amazon is using what appears to be a promo picture of Steel Panther to promote their Prime video documentary Rock n' Roll Icon: Motley Crue. What makes this particularly facepalming for Amazon, more so than mistakenly using any other 80's rock band's pic, is that Steel Panther is a famously-awesome hair-metal act inspired by the hair metal acts of the '80s.
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music
Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
Rock Songs That Became Popular (or More Popular) After Being Featured on TV Shows + Movies
There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Pyro Tech Recalls What Caused James Hetfield’s 1992 Burn Accident
Metallica's 1992 co-headlining tour with Guns N' Roses was not without its fair share of chaos, particularly the show at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal where James Hetfield suffered second-degree burns as a result of a pyrotechnics accident. Pete Cappadocia, who was working as GN'R's pyro tech on that tour, has recalled what caused the Metallica frontman's accident in a new interview on the Appetite for Distortion podcast.
Megadeth ‘Soldier On!’ With Ultra Catchy Third Song Off ‘The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!’
Megadeth have debuted the ultra-catchy new song "Soldier On!" which follows the release of the two previous The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! tracks "We'll Be Back" and "Night Stalkers." Unlike that first pair of singles, the latter of which Dave Mustaine recently noted is what he believes is...
Tobias Forge Reacts to Ghost ‘Not Being Metal Enough’
Tobias Forge has responded to Ghost being called “not metal enough” by naysayers in the metal community. The Ghost mastermind also reacted to those who use homophobic slurs to describe his band’s evolution, declaring he’s glad those types of people don’t listen to Ghost. With...
Canadian Thrashers Razor Return With New Song + First Album in 25 Years
Canadian thrash lords Razor have been lurking in the shadows over the last 25 years, active in a light capacity but now they've ended the 25-year drought between albums and just announced Cycle of Contempt, an 11-track effort featuring the new lead single "Flames of Hatred." “We are so psyched...
Brutal New Revocation Song ‘Re-Crucified’ Features Trevor Strnad + George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher
As we approach the Sept. 9 release of Revocation's new album, Netherheaven, the death metal trio have unfurled another blistering new song, "Re-Crucified," which features guest appearances by late The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad and Cannibal Corpse's George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher. "Normally we tend to close our albums with...
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
Gary Holt Was Convinced There Were ‘At Least Three Different Lemmys’
Many in the rock and metal community have their Lemmy stories, but is it possible there was more than one Lemmy traversing the planet? Exodus and former Slayer guitarist Gary Holt thinks so. Holt, who is one of many musicians taking part in the new Löve Me Förever: A Tribute...
Griffin Taylor Didn’t Know if He Wanted to Pursue Music Before Vended
It's easy to assume that anyone who's the child of a successful musician would also want to pursue that same path, but that isn't always the case. Corey Taylor's son Griffin Taylor didn't even know if he wanted to be a musician before forming the band Vended. Vended, which also...
You Can’t Handle Ghost Singer Cardinal Copia’s Hollywood Acting Audition Tape
Cardinal Copia has a certain raw magnetism that translates well to the concert stage, but can the Ghost leader transition to a career on the big screen? That appears to be the plan, as a newly released video finds the Cardinal being granted permission to try his hand at acting in Hollywood. But is he any good?
How Metallica’s James Hetfield Triumphed Over Childhood Trauma
The public image of Metallica’s James Hetfield had always been that of a beer sucking, hard-case, lone wolf… but as the biggest band in thrash drifted into their Black Album era, Hetfield finally allowed himself to become vulnerable, opening up about his childhood trauma through “The God That Failed” and “The Unforgiven.”
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
