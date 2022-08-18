If we're making a checklist of things that are metal, you can now add "parmesan cheese" and 29-year-old America's Got Talent contestant Ben Lapidus. The singer-songwriter from Doylestown, Pennsylvania left an impression on the viewing audience earlier this season when he debuted one of his original songs, a heartfelt acoustic ballad that he had penned about feeling embarrassed to ask for more parmesan cheese at a restaurant. Initially, the AGT judging panel wasn't having it, as Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel quickly pushed their buzzers to "X" him out of the competition. Even Heidi Klum, who agreed with the sentiment of the humorous song, eventually gave him an "X" as well.

