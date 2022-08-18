Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Ozzy Osbourne Says Jimmy Page Never Answered His Request to Play on New Album
Ozzy Osbourne had a few special guests play on his upcoming new album Patient Number 9, but there was one more that he wanted — Jimmy Page, who's already explained why he turned down the offer earlier this year. However, in a new interview, Osbourne revealed that the guitarist never even answered him at all.
Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots
Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs
The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Nikki Sixx Wants to ‘Stretch Motley Crue’s Audience’ With New Soundtrack Song
The upcoming horror-thriller that stars members of Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach — The Retaliators — now has an official theme, "The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)." Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said he hopes it will "stretch Motley Crue's audience to new fans." It emerged in a video on Friday (Aug. 5).
How Metallica’s James Hetfield Triumphed Over Childhood Trauma
The public image of Metallica’s James Hetfield had always been that of a beer sucking, hard-case, lone wolf… but as the biggest band in thrash drifted into their Black Album era, Hetfield finally allowed himself to become vulnerable, opening up about his childhood trauma through “The God That Failed” and “The Unforgiven.”
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career
We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?
Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Skid Row’s Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo Says He Doesn’t Think About Reuniting With Sebastian Bach
Longtime Skid Row guitarist Dave "The Snake" Sabo said in a new interview that he doesn't even think about reuniting with former singer Sebastian Bach. Bach was the early lead vocalist of the hard rockers who burst on the scene with their 1989 self-titled debut. Bach and Sabo are pictured above in that year. The singer's now a solo artist.
Metallica Collab With ‘Stranger Things’ for New Hellfire Club Merch
Don't you wish you could join the "Hellfire Club"? The Metallica-loving Eddie Munson has become the breakout character from Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things series, and his "Hellfire Club" may be about to grow significantly, as Metallica have now teamed with Stranger Things for a special merch collaboration. "Eddie,...
‘Parmesan Cheese Guy’ Confuses ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges + Screaming Vocals Confuses Them More
If we're making a checklist of things that are metal, you can now add "parmesan cheese" and 29-year-old America's Got Talent contestant Ben Lapidus. The singer-songwriter from Doylestown, Pennsylvania left an impression on the viewing audience earlier this season when he debuted one of his original songs, a heartfelt acoustic ballad that he had penned about feeling embarrassed to ask for more parmesan cheese at a restaurant. Initially, the AGT judging panel wasn't having it, as Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel quickly pushed their buzzers to "X" him out of the competition. Even Heidi Klum, who agreed with the sentiment of the humorous song, eventually gave him an "X" as well.
Rock Songs That Became Popular (or More Popular) After Being Featured on TV Shows + Movies
There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)
Vince Neil Plays at Historic Grand Ole Opry for the First Time
In a career that is now in its fifth decade, there are still a few "firsts" that are happening for Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil. One of those came Tuesday night (Aug. 2) in Nashville when the singer was invited onstage for his first performance at the Grand Ole Opry.
