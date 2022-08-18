Read full article on original website
Mexico shelters migrants from Latin America to Africa to the Middle East
The city of Tijuana has migrants from all over the world in its shelters, ranging from Central and South America to Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The shelters do the best they can with what they have, trying to accommodate all these different cultures. But for Muslim migrants and refugees wanting to adhere to their religious practices, being thrown together can make it tough to stay pious. So what options do they have in Tijuana? Well, up until late June, none - but now they have a place to stay.
Evangelical Christian churches gain ground in majority Catholic Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: This is the Assembly of God Evangelical Church in Madureira, a working-class neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. About 500 people - the men in suits and ties, the women in dresses - are packed in here for the Sunday night service.
