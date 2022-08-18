Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Drought is affecting when Connecticut fall foliage will peak this year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s typically vibrant autumn foliage season may feel the effects of the summer drought, according to local experts. Due to Connecticut’s dry conditions this summer, the state’s tree canopy may undergo an earlier color change compared to last...
connecticuthistory.org
The Connecticut Houses that Ended Up in Massachusetts
In the 1930s, the Wells Historical Museum—founded by Albert B. Wells, along with his brothers Channing M. and J. Cheney Wells—purchased a farm in Sturbridge, Massachusetts to create a living village museum for Wells’ antiques collection. The museum initially named the attraction Quinebaug Village and began searching for historic buildings to move to the farm to build a pseudo-19th century New England-style town. Between 1938 and 1964, the museum physically moved at least five buildings from around Connecticut to complete “Old Sturbridge Village.”
Register Citizen
Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Showers, Downpours, Thunderstorms Could Complicate Monday's Commutes
Showers, downpours, and embedded thunderstorms will develop Monday morning and afternoon as a warm front pushes northward through the region. Though we’re expecting a widespread rain, some areas that really need it may not get what they want with inland locations looking to benefit from this round of rain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
RIP Militie’s. The Grinders of Connecticut Will Miss You
Where were you when you heard the news that the bakery behind our beloved Milite's bread was closing for good? My buddy Pete clued me in last week that Waterbury's A.M.S. Bakeries, and their iconic brands of Milite's, Arturo's, and Spinella's breads, were giving up after years of incredible work.
branfordseven.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Connecticut from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Register Citizen
Heavy rains and storms offer some drought relief in CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wet and stormy conditions are expected to start the week in Connecticut with western parts of the state facing up to 2 inches of rainfall Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas could see thunderstorms develop along...
Construction set to begin on first US Coast Guard Museum
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Construction is set to begin on a long-awaited national museum that will honor the U.S. Coast Guard. A special keel-laying ceremony, a term that’s usually used to celebrate construction of a cutter, was held on Friday at the museum’s riverfront site in New London, Connecticut, about 40 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island.
Stage three drought declared in two Connecticut counties
The designation comes after the state has experienced a lack of rainfall for the last couple of months. The rest of the counties in Connecticut remain under the stage two designation.
fox61.com
How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
What Connecticut’s first police use-of-force report tells us, and what’s still missing
In recent years, the nationwide fervor for policing reform has produced some tangible results, including new initiatives to track how officers use force in the field. Ten states have now passed laws requiring police to report at least some use-of-force information. Many were spurred by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, though in Connecticut, the change came earlier.
Four Community Colleges, Current 12-College CT System, Among Best in Nation
It is what some may describe as a strong finish. In their final year as individual institutions, four of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges have been named among the 20 Top Community Colleges in the nation.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Who Qualifies for the State's New $70 Million Career Training Program?
There's a new $70 million career training program in Connecticut. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) joins Mike Hydeck to explain who qualifies for the program and how the grant money will be awarded. Mike Hydeck: About 67,000 people are unemployed in Connecticut right now. And there are 100,000 job openings....
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Federal probe covers all aspects of CT Port Authority operations
The Connecticut Port Authority has fully complied with subpoenas from federal and state investigators probing the development of the state pier in New London and other operations, authority Chairman David Kooris said Friday. In a subpoena issued last March, the U.S. Department of Justice requested all records and correspondence effectively...
Two men killed in boat crash identified in Stonington, Connecticut
State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.
Connecticut doctor and epidemiologist react to changing COVID guidance: 'It's a mixed bag'
Earlier this month, the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans no longer have to quarantine if they come into close contact with an infected person, regardless of vaccination status. The guidelines also say certain people who test...
Drought causing concern for Guilford's Bishop's Orchards
GUILFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's farms and orchards are already being impacted by the dry drought conditions the state is facing. The crispy conditions have resulted in the waterline in the primary irrigation pond for Bishop's Orchards in Guilford being down approximately four to five feet from where it typically is.
Hartford HealthCare to reimburse home caregivers for meal charges
Hartford HealthCare will now reimburse some live-in caregivers for meal credits dating back to 2016. This comes just days after Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project reported some home health aides were paying for meals they never received. Independence at Home, which is owned by Hartford HealthCare, will return nearly $480,000...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 3