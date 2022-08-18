Read full article on original website
Wallets Banned by Uniswap Labs for Alleged Crimes
Company banned 253 wallet addresses from its front end as part of its efforts to abide by US sanctions. Uniswap Labs, via its compliance provider TRM Labs has blocked 253 crypto wallet addresses over the last four months, claiming they belong to criminals and hackers or interfere with US government sanctions.
Australia to Define Crypto in ‘Token Mapping’ Exercise
The Australian crypto industry eagerly awaits the government’s digital asset analysis, pegged to bring a solid framework in which to operate. In Australia, the Labor government will this year undertake what it says is a world-first “token mapping” exercise — an attempt to define the various types of digital assets and bring them under an appropriate regulatory framework.
TradFi Clearing House Turns to Blockchain to Settle Transactions
The goal of Project Ion is to provide a resilient, secure and scalable alternative settlement service to clients, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation says. Clearing and settlement house Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has launched a private and permissioned blockchain network as an alternative settlement platform. Project Ion, which...
‘The Sims’ Creator Will Wright Raises $6M for Blockchain Games
Venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners is backing Will Wright to develop simulation games powered by blockchains and NFTs. Gallium Studios, an independent gaming studio founded by industry veterans Will Wright and Lauren Elliott, has scored $6 million to fund its Web3 ambitions. The firm will develop simulation games powered...
Transparency Is Coming to Bitcoin Mining as Institutions Eyeball ESG
Non-profit plans to release green scores for initial batch of industry players in the fall. Environmental impacts stemming from the big business of bitcoin mining are getting a dose of transparency that’s welcome to the world’s largest asset manager. Energy Web, which focuses on mechanisms to decarbonize the...
