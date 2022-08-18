ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Radio

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park

HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said […]
HOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say

HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
HOLMDEL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Campers#Levittown#Lebanon#County Jail#Violent Crime#Nj
NJ.com

Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire

A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
New Jersey 101.5

Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?

It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Mansfield Township fire destroy home, leaves resident "lucky to be alive"

MANSFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A fire in Burlington County destroyed a home Sunday night. Residents returned Monday to pick up the pieces as investigators search for the cause of the fire. It happened on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township.No one was hurt in the fire, but the owner lost his pets.While the walls are still standing, the home is gutted. The residents now have to find somewhere else to live. A dramatic cellphone video showed flames raging out of control at a house on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township.DroneWatch 3 shows the back of the house sustained the worst of...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Human remains found near I-80 in Warren County, NJ

ALLAMUCHY TWP., N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey say a state worker cutting grass near Interstate 80 found human remains. It happened Friday afternoon near the shoulder of the highway in Allamuchy Township. State Police say they're still trying to figure out the person's identity and how he...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
midjersey.news

August 19, 2022

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–The Bordentown Township Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for an assault. On Thursday, August 11th, a white male suspect described as being in his mid-20’s with a scruffy appearance committed an alleged assault in the parking lot of the Acme Commons located on Dunns Mill Rd. in Bordentown Township. This male was operating a white Acura TL and was accompanied by a white female with blonde hair believed to be in her early 20’s.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy