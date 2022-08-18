ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

Beach Radio

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Here’s Where To Get The BEST, Tastiest Tacos in New Jersey

One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!. We're not talkin' ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store. We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!
RESTAURANTS
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
Beach Radio

5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over

No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
RESTAURANTS
SoJO 104.9

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Saturday

TRENTON – New Jersey’s first sales-tax holiday on back-to-school items begins Saturday and runs through Labor Day. The suspension of the state’s 6.625% sales tax on certain items starts later than in other states with a similar program, some of which start their school years earlier, but lasts longer than most.
INCOME TAX
SoJO 104.9

Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
TRAFFIC
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in NJ?

No, this isn't an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates". But it is an interesting question, especially considering the fact that and we're still seeing the impacts and consequences of this year's inflation... Also considering the fact that in the United States alone, over 40 million tons of food is discarded every year - more than any country in the world. And the fact that over 80% of food discarded in the United States is perfectly good food, according to RTS.com (Recycle Trash Systems).
POLITICS
Beach Radio

The world’s largest ball pit is coming to New Jersey

I don’t know whether to be impressed or repulsed, but either way, the largest ball pit in the world is coming to New Jersey. The ball pit is part of a traveling attraction called “Bounce the Mall.”. What is it?. Co-founder Cameron Craig describes the experience itself as...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey

Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
TRAVEL
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

