ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kid Cudi Opens Up About The Stroke He Suffered While In Rehab

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDfTr_0hMaCkrm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Fasy_0hMaCkrm00

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

S cott Mescudi, better known as the artist Kid Cudi , has long been vocal about his mental health struggles. And six years ago, Cudi checked himself into rehab for anxiety, depression, and suicidal thought. But in the September 2022 cover story for Esquire , Cudi reveals that he suffered a stroke two weeks into his stay.

“Everything was f*cked,” he told the publication. In the months that ensued, Cudi says his motor skills slowed down and speech became impaired. So aside from healing his mind, the Grammy award winner now had to work even harder to heal his body, too.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esquire (@esquire)

However, it wouldn’t be until the following year that Cudi started to feel like himself again. He decided to challenge himself by auditioning for a part in the play Lobby Hero , alongside Michael Cera, Brian Tyree Henry , and Chris Evans.

And though he didn’t land the role, Cudi walked away with a renewed sense of self. “I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time,” he says. “I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that sh*t that happened.”

The 38-year-old discussed a number of other various topics, like his yet-unreleased Netflix show with Kenya Barris , Entergalactic (“It’s f*cking magic, you know.”) and the impact of Virgil Abloh’s passing on him. But the rapper/actor/producer couldn’t not address the public fallout between himself and former friend Kanye West.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake , who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed,” Cudi said. “That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherf*cking miracle for me and that man to be friends again.”

Mescudi also addressed Ye’s habit of taking shots at him because of Cudi’s own friendship with Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Pete Davidson, stressing, “If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fucking problem.”

“You need to own up to your sh*t like every man in this life has,” Cudi added. “I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.” Watch the video below to hear more of Cudi’s takes on his past TED Talk from 2015, Quinta Brunson , and more in his own words. And read his entire interview in the September ’22 issue of Esquire by clicking here .

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Cudi
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Michael Cera
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Drake
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Chosen One
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
CELEBRITIES
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy