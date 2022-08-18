ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft: How we unearthed a critical flaw in ChromeOS, and how Google fixed it

ChromeOS is considered secure compared to legacy Windows and MacOS, but Microsoft recently discovered a nasty, remotely exploitable bug in ChromeOS's audio server with a severity score of 9.8 out of 10. ChromeOS is Google's proprietary OS based on the open-source ChromiumOS, which itself is underpinned by Linux. Microsoft security...
How to import WMV videos into Final Cut Pro

I was recently putting together a small video. All was going well until I tried importing a vendor-supplied asset into Final Cut Pro. As it turns out, Final Cut doesn't support WMV-formatted video files. What is WMV?. WMV stands for Windows Media Video, which is a Windows media format, as...
Get 5 years of access to this easy app builder for just $50

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Did you know that you can create mobile apps without knowing how to code? That's right, all you need is a good app builder. And right now, you can start building both Android and iOS apps with a five-year AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan for only $49.99.
Apple expands self-repair program to Mac notebooks

Beginning Tuesday, Apple will start offering customers genuine parts and tools so they can make repairs to their own MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chips. The parts and tools, along with repair manuals, will be available for purchase and to rent via the Apple Self Service Repair Store.
Why does my iPhone's screen dim and go dark?

Over the past few weeks, I've received a lot of questions from readers complaining that their iPhone's display is dimming to the point of almost being unreadable. Several of the readers were using their iPhones for in-car navigation, some were recording video, another was flying their drone using an iPhone connected to the controller, and some weren't really doing anything in particular.
The Persona Illusion: You don't exist on social media

"I gave Mr. Johnson the privilege of choosing me a name, but told him he must not take from me the name of 'Frederick.' I must hold on to that, to preserve a sense of my identity." Frederick Douglass, The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass. You write something,...
The 6 best laptops for college: Top back-to-school laptops

When students start a college course or are going back to school, these days, pen and paper aren't the only tools they need for modern education. Hardcover books, photocopies, handwritten assignments, and in-person courses are now often replaced or supplemented with e-books, distance learning platforms, virtual classes on Zoom and Microsoft Teams, and collaboration over mobile apps -- all of which increases a student's reliance on laptops, smartphones, and tablets to work successfully both on campus and at home.
How to keep track of your mouse pointer with the PowerToys Mouse utilities

I don't know if it's a sign of failing eyesight (or old age, but don't tell anyone), but I often lose track of the mouse pointer when I'm using my computer. Sometimes it likes to hide at the edges of my monitor. Other times it appears to vanish into thin air. If you ever run into the same dilemma, there's a helpful program that can come to your aid.
Singapore looks to drive AI research, capabilities with Google Cloud pact

Singapore has announced plans to work with Google Cloud to drive the country's research and competencies in artificial intelligence (AI). Both sides also will work on issues pertaining to AI governance and ethics. The pact between Smart Nation and Digital Government Group's (SNDGG) National AI Office and Google Cloud is...
The 5 best robot mops: Wash your floors on auto-pilot

The days of the dustpan are over. The arrival of the robot mop combines technology with convenience, meaning that you no longer have to put in that elbow grease in order to have clean floors. However, not all robot mops are created the same. They can be expensive, too, calling...
The 5 best trip planner apps: Easily plan your next vacation

Planning a trip is not easy. There are flights and rental car reservations to manage, hotels and Airbnbs to confirm, and activities to schedule. In all that planning, it is easy to lose track and misplace reservations or forget to make one altogether. This is where trip planning apps can...
The 5 best blue light blocking glasses: Give your eyes a break

The average person spends almost seven hours a day looking at a screen, whether it's your laptop, smartphone, or TV. Unfortunately, that means we are looking at a lot of blue light, affecting our eyes by making them tired, dry, and squinty. Blue light is a part of the light...
Save hundreds of dollars on these Roku, Hisense TVs before Labor Day

Labor Day is fast approaching but this doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the technology sales already live at a number of US retailers. At Best Buy, and others, numerous TV sets are on sale now, including Roku TVs and those manufactured by Hisense. Today's television sets go far...
Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
Shoot from all the angles with this HD dual-cam mini drone

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Drone tech has made some profound advances in the last few years, and it's not just the military and commercial sectors that are reaping the benefits. So if you've ever wanted to pilot a personal drone yourself, this summer is a great time to start, and not just because the weather is great for flying. Right now, there's a Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone that takes stunning photos even in the hands of beginners, and it's on sale for $74.99.
