Lucas County, OH

WTOL 11

Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
WTOL 11

WTOL 11 launches Good Day program

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
TOLEDO, OH
County
Lucas County, OH
Government
City
Northwood, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Navarre, OH
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant. Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
SWANTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Pulling through the weekend

Gary Schyvinch, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, drives the International 1466 New Attitude tractor during the National Tractor Pulling Championships 9,300 lb. Super Farm Tractors division on Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds during the National Tractor Pulling Championships. Schyvinch finished in sixth place with a pull of 338.350 feet.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend

The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
News Break
Politics
thevillagereporter.com

Delta Man To Serve Nine Months In Prison For Attempted Domestic Violence

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Eduardo Lara, Jr., 50, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey...
DELTA, OH
sent-trib.com

Eagle Point name saved from demolition

ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar. City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
ROSSFORD, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Toledo celebrates 56th Annual German-American Festival

The 56th Annual German-American Festival will be celebrated August 26th-28th at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon. Organized by the German-American Festival Society, it’s Northwest Ohio’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. Since 1966, the event has promoted authentic German and Swiss culture through food, drink, dance and music. Festival...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Deadly bicycle crash near Port Clinton Friday

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a deadly bicycle vs. vehicle crash that occurred on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township, Ottawa County. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 7:45 a.m. Bicyclist John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, was traveling...
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive Honda side-by-side passenger ATV. The theft happened Friday near Durbin road and was caught on surveillance video. “He pulled off with the whole thing cut the security lock I had on...
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
WTOL-TV

Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

St. V’s Toledo, OH USA

Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested after punching employee at mental health facility

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Friday evening after he reportedly assaulted an employee at a mental health residential facility. David Bustamante, 54, who was residing at the facility in the 800 block of North College St., was charged with assault and taken to the Wood County jail. Police...

