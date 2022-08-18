Read full article on original website
Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
As Columbus teachers strike, Toledo educators weigh in on possibility of local strike
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton said while a teachers' strike in Toledo is very unlikely, that doesn't necessarily mean teachers are satisfied with their current environment. "We definitely had an uptick in teachers resigning over the summer, leading into this school year, and after...
Which Toledo-area school zones see the most speeding tickets?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students across Toledo will return to the classroom this week on a staggered start, which means school zone speed limits will be in effect on your morning commute. "I think the first week will be a lot higher for speeding violations," Sgt. Aaron Riter with the...
WTOL 11 launches Good Day program
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
13abc.com
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
13abc.com
Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant. Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
sent-trib.com
Pulling through the weekend
Gary Schyvinch, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, drives the International 1466 New Attitude tractor during the National Tractor Pulling Championships 9,300 lb. Super Farm Tractors division on Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds during the National Tractor Pulling Championships. Schyvinch finished in sixth place with a pull of 338.350 feet.
Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
sent-trib.com
BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Man To Serve Nine Months In Prison For Attempted Domestic Violence
A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Eduardo Lara, Jr., 50, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey...
sent-trib.com
Eagle Point name saved from demolition
ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar. City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo celebrates 56th Annual German-American Festival
The 56th Annual German-American Festival will be celebrated August 26th-28th at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon. Organized by the German-American Festival Society, it’s Northwest Ohio’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. Since 1966, the event has promoted authentic German and Swiss culture through food, drink, dance and music. Festival...
Deadly bicycle crash near Port Clinton Friday
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a deadly bicycle vs. vehicle crash that occurred on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township, Ottawa County. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 7:45 a.m. Bicyclist John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, was traveling...
13abc.com
Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive Honda side-by-side passenger ATV. The theft happened Friday near Durbin road and was caught on surveillance video. “He pulled off with the whole thing cut the security lock I had on...
WTOL-TV
Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
St. V’s Toledo, OH USA
Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested after punching employee at mental health facility
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Friday evening after he reportedly assaulted an employee at a mental health residential facility. David Bustamante, 54, who was residing at the facility in the 800 block of North College St., was charged with assault and taken to the Wood County jail. Police...
