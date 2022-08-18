The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO