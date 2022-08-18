ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Utah Valley#City Homicide#City Police#Violent Crime#State Route 35
kjzz.com

Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
ABC4

10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

3 children pulled from sinking vehicle at Utah reservoir

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a truck that rolled into the water at a Summit County lake Monday afternoon. The incident began when a family was loading kayaks into a vehicle at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir...
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
COALVILLE, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
kjzz.com

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
KSLTV

Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery

UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy