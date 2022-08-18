Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Suspect found guilty in connection to deadly 2021 Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been found guilty in connection to a deadly shooting from January of 2021. Alex Mendoza, also known as Baby Alex is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Emilio Salazar. The shooting happened at a party on California Avenue on reports that...
Utah family seeks answers in 51-year-old cold case murder
Sunday marked 51 years since 17-year-old Johanna Leatherbury was brutally murdered in Salt Lake County, and her family is still desperate to know what happened.
SCSD apprehend Heber Man after hotel search in PC
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies were requested to assist in the search and arrest of a suspect on Saturday. The suspect, a 46-year-old male from Heber, was […]
KSLTV
SLC Police identify woman involved in ‘suspicious circumstance’, confirm she’s safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a “suspicious circumstance” in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about the incident at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. “To help with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Jury finds South Jordan man guilty of murder in 2021 Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — After six hours of deliberation Friday, a jury concluded that a Salt Lake gang member known as Baby Alex is guilty of murder for shooting and killing Emilio Salazar, 28, in 2021. Alex Christopher Mendoza Jr., 21, was found guilty of shooting Salazar at 1172...
kjzz.com
Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
ksl.com
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
kjzz.com
3 children pulled from sinking vehicle at Utah reservoir
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a truck that rolled into the water at a Summit County lake Monday afternoon. The incident began when a family was loading kayaks into a vehicle at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir...
Child in extremely critical condition after truck rolls into Utah reservoir
Three children were rescued from a truck that ended up in a Utah reservoir Monday evening, but one is in life-threatening condition.
I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest
West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly beating acquaintance, stealing vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 52-year-old man has been booked into jail for investigation of three felony charges after police say he beat a man he knew and took the victim’s car. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City police responded to a call...
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Gephardt Daily
Man booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of 50 felonies for forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he was arrested on suspicion of 50 third-degree felonies for forgery. Saratoga Springs police were called to a Smith’s grocery store Friday on a report of fraud in progress....
Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home, police say
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah man is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thursday after an argument in their bedroom, authorities said. The couple’s 9-year-old son discovered the woman’s body after his older sister heard gunfire, police said. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, of Tooele, was charged with...
kjzz.com
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
KSLTV
Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery
UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
kslnewsradio.com
Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
Comments / 0