Seattle, WA

publicola.com

City Attorney Filing, But Also Diverting, More Cases; City’s Shelter Enrollment Rate Remains Low

1. City Attorney Ann Davison’s office released a detailed report this week confirming what PubliCola reported earlier this month: In the first six months of 2022, her office has filed charges in only about half of the criminal cases it has considered, declining to pursue charges at a rate similar to that of her predecessor, Pete Holmes. Between 2017 and 2019, Holmes’ decline rate ranged from just over 40 percent to just under 60 percent, only slightly lower than Davison’s.
Pete Holmes
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
KING 5

Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma

OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
myeverettnews.com

Violent Crime In Everett Rising Rapidly – Murder Rate May Quadruple Over 2021

Wednesday night Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman presented the Everett City Council with a public safety briefing. The news was not overly encouraging as the Chief addressed firearms and violent crime, drugs and homelessness, living crime data (which means close to real time so what is reported today could be different tomorrow as more details are refined), and the role Everett Police have along with lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and community members. Deputy Mayor Nick Harper also addressed the council on a public safety initiative undertaken by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and most of the other mayors in Snohomish County.
Chronicle

Washington State Patrol Cites 170 HOV Violators Within 2.5 Hours

Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators during a 2 1/2 hour emphasis patrol on Wednesday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. HOV violations are the most reported complaints among drivers in King County, he said. "It's been a common complaint since HOV lanes were born and we...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect sought in ‘gruesome’ double murder in Olalla

OLALLA, Wash. — Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on a Kitsap County property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched to Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla near Purdy Creek at about 5:15 p.m. A woman who went to the...
The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Chronicle

WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn

Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts

Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
