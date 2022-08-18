Read full article on original website
King County prosecutor requests criminal probe of missing texts of former mayor, police chief
The King County Prosecutor’s Office does not typically request criminal investigations by law enforcement, but outgoing Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is making an exception in the case of the missing text messages of Seattle’s former mayor. “On July 28, Dan Satterberg asked King County Sheriff Cole-Tindall to put together...
KOMO News
Snohomish County law enforcement agencies form joint unit to focus on violent crime
EVERETT, Wash. — Responding to a sharp increase in violent crime in Snohomish County, multiple law enforcement agencies are joining forces to create a specialized unit that will target violent offenders in an effort to reduce crime in the area. The Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit resulted from a...
Rise in violent crimes in Snohomish County prompts creation of task force
EVERETT, Wash. — A rise in violent crimes throughout Snohomish County is prompting five agencies — including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to create a new task force. The Regional Violent Crimes Reduction Unit is comprised of 20 full-time team members from the Everett and Lynnwood police departments,...
Prosecutor asks for investigation into former Seattle mayor Durkan’s deleted texts
SEATTLE — King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to investigate the deletion of text messages from the phones of then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, the fire chief and then police chief in 2020. Satterberg said typically, the prosecutor’s office doesn’t ask for an investigation to be...
publicola.com
City Attorney Filing, But Also Diverting, More Cases; City’s Shelter Enrollment Rate Remains Low
1. City Attorney Ann Davison’s office released a detailed report this week confirming what PubliCola reported earlier this month: In the first six months of 2022, her office has filed charges in only about half of the criminal cases it has considered, declining to pursue charges at a rate similar to that of her predecessor, Pete Holmes. Between 2017 and 2019, Holmes’ decline rate ranged from just over 40 percent to just under 60 percent, only slightly lower than Davison’s.
Seattle police union warns pending retirements may delay action on high priority calls
The Seattle Police Department has 350 sworn officers eligible for retirement but cannot afford to lose more than 100 officers, according to the Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan. The department has roughly 875 deployable officers and requires 1,400 to be considered fully staffed. That deficit is reflected in median...
Prison worker charged with unsafe gun storage after son uses pistol in suicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Prosecutors say a Washington state prisons employee didn’t properly secure her gun and her 12-year-old son used it to die by suicide. That lead to a first-of-its-kind criminal charge in Snohomish County. Jennifer Wright had taken her pistol out a previous night as she prepared...
Man convicted of random attacks on women charged in new crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man who committed random violent attacks on women in King County and was recently arrested after being on the run has been charged in a new crime. Isiah Clay Lewis, 21, is being charged with the violent robbery of a woman at an ATM.
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds
A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.
Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma
OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
myeverettnews.com
Violent Crime In Everett Rising Rapidly – Murder Rate May Quadruple Over 2021
Wednesday night Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman presented the Everett City Council with a public safety briefing. The news was not overly encouraging as the Chief addressed firearms and violent crime, drugs and homelessness, living crime data (which means close to real time so what is reported today could be different tomorrow as more details are refined), and the role Everett Police have along with lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and community members. Deputy Mayor Nick Harper also addressed the council on a public safety initiative undertaken by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and most of the other mayors in Snohomish County.
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Cites 170 HOV Violators Within 2.5 Hours
Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators during a 2 1/2 hour emphasis patrol on Wednesday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. HOV violations are the most reported complaints among drivers in King County, he said. "It's been a common complaint since HOV lanes were born and we...
Suspect sought in ‘gruesome’ double murder in Olalla
OLALLA, Wash. — Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on a Kitsap County property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched to Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla near Purdy Creek at about 5:15 p.m. A woman who went to the...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?
From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
Chronicle
WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn
Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
