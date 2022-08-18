Read full article on original website
just thinkin
3d ago
Awhile back Aldi's, Target, Cracker Barrel, were suppose to come in town in those spots...too bad it wasn't them instead of apartments.We got huge housing projects that are sitting empty.you have to give an arm & a leg for them🏘🤑
Reply
3
Related
fox13news.com
Bay Area developers, home owners plan to cash in on solar energy
TAMPA, Fla. - A lot more homes in the Bay Area could soon be tapping into solar thanks to incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law offers huge incentives to homeowners and developers that add solar panels and storage batteries to homes and buildings. One Tampa developer...
Hillsborough County voters to decide on new property tax
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There's a push for a new property tax in Hillsborough County. In this year's primary election on Aug. 23, voters in Hillsborough County can decide to support a One-Mil Referendum, which would generate approximately $146 million annually. The money would go towards increasing salaries for...
businessobserverfl.com
Transactions: Aug. 2-8
Seller: WM F McDonough Plumbing Inc. Seller: Postal Gram International Inc. Buyer: TA TIC I Owner LLC, TA TIC II Owner LLC, TA TIC III Owner LLC, TA TIC IV Owner LLC, TA TIC V Owner LLC, TA TIC VI Owner LLC, TA TIC VII Owner LLC, TA TIC VIII Owner LLC, and TA TIC IX Owner LLC.
813area.com
The Transformation of Uptown Tampa: What it Means for University Mall, the City, and Traffic
You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A new hope for Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable housing
A grandmother and five children who were stuck living in living in a Clearwater motel room now have a new place to live, thanks to the generosity of an 8 On Your Side viewer.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Grocery News, Cooper’s Hawk Is Official & More!
Those eager for a green grocer or something other than a Publix in the area, your best bet might be a future grocery store planned for Curley Rd. near the Epperson MetroLagoon. Plans are in the final stage of permitting to begin a commercial project located at Curley Rd. and...
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
businessobserverfl.com
Former St. Pete mayor joins board of community service organization
Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has been named to the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Service board. After leaving office in January, Kriseman became a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors in Tampa, where he serves as executive vice president and principal of the firm’s U.S. cities practice, focusing on sustainable economic development and urban planning. He is also of counsel in Shumaker’s public policy and government affairs service line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
727area.com
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
iheart.com
US 19 TRAVEL LANES CLOSED IN PINELLAS COUNTY
All northbound and southbound traffic traveling on US 19 and the northbound US 19 Frontage Road to detour at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road from 9 p.m., Friday, August 19 to 9 p.m., Sunday, August 21. Southbound US 19 Detour at Ulmerton Road. All southbound US 19 traffic will...
cltampa.com
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Not such a ‘dog-friendly’ city
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Pete was just voted one of the dog-friendliest cities in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Aquarium announces $40M expansion with a new habitat
TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time on the west coast of Florida, the Florida Aquarium will feature sea lions as part of its expansion. This $40 million project will redesign the space and add new exhibits, including a large outdoor sea lion exhibit. This will be the first...
Deputies find missing Port Richey woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing woman last seen early Monday morning.
Tampa Bay News Wire
New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL
Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation
“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
boatlyfe.com
Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix
<!– Racing: Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix. Coming off back to back race weekends in Michigan and Indiana, the American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series returns to Florida September 2-4 with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix presented by Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater. The P1 Offshore-produced contest is the sixth of eight races in the APBA series, and the four weekends between the August 7 event on Lake Michigan and the upcoming contest on Tampa Bay gives competitors a much-needed break to refresh/repair their equipment—and time to tend to their businesses back home.
Comments / 9