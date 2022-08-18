ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lee and Obear avenues in the city's Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 3:40. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX2now.com

2 construction workers die in Illinois manhole

Two construction workers were found dead inside a manhole at a residential development last week in Edwardsville, Illinois. Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the …. Jefferson County residents oppose plan to build new …. St. Louis funeral home holds service for Vietnam …. MoDOT reveals new plan...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners

ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
FOX2now.com

Smoke spews from vacant north St. Louis warehouse fire

A three-story vacant warehouse went up in flames Saturday morning in north St. Louis. Smoke spews from vacant north St. Louis warehouse …. New school year begins for St. Louis Public Schools. Rethinking Retirement: What to do with your 401k. Monday’s Trending Topics. Webster University Dean shows how animals...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two men shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Minnesota Avenue at Winnebago Street. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody related to this incident. FOX […]
FOX2now.com

New school year begins for St. Louis Public Schools

Last week many metro-east schools started the new school year. New school year begins for St. Louis Public Schools. Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the …. Jefferson County residents oppose plan to build new …. St. Louis funeral home holds service for Vietnam …. MoDOT reveals new...

