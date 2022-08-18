Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Denison ethanol plant owner reaches $209,000 settlement with EPA
DENISON, Iowa -- The owner of a Denison ethanol plant has agreed pay more than $209,000 to settle violations of reporting requirements to federal regulators. The agreement between Andersons Marathon and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settles 32 violations and includes a $209,241 civil penalty. The payment is part of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
$20 million in federal funds for Pennsylvania preservation of streams, farmland
(The Center Square) – A grant program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will send $20 million to Pennsylvania to restore streams in central Pennsylvania and preserve farmland. The funding is part of a $200 million initiative, the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, “to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans win endorsement of Indiana small business advocacy organization
CHESTERTON — A leading advocacy organization for small businesses in Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers this year to reelect the state's incumbent U.S. senator and send to Washington the Republican hoping to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House. The Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Drunk driving deaths trending downward in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania hit a five-year low in 2020. While motor vehicle-related injuries also have fallen, the death toll has been relatively flat. “Alcohol-related fatalities are trending downward,” the Pennsylvania DUI Association noted. The state saw 7,700 alcohol-related crashes in 2020 and 293 fatalities...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland to use federal funding to upgrade transit buses
(The Center Square) – Regional bus systems in Maryland will be upgraded using $41.7 million from federal taxpayers. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Facilities Program and the Low or No Emissions Program will be using funding to improve and rehabilitate bus systems throughout the state. The bus upgrades fall in line with the state’s adoption of new fuel efficiency standards, including low- and zero-emission vehicles.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Maryland grant program designed to help small businesses remain competitive
(The Center Square) – Maryland is launching a new manufacturing grant pilot program designed to help small businesses. The Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, Gov. Larry Hogan said, is a new initiative funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget to provide grants to small- and mid-sized businesses in the state to invest in new technology.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Despite price increases, registrations of electric vehicles increased in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s electric vehicle registrations continue to climb, despite significant price jumps over the last year. Data from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for June shows electric vehicle registrations have eclipsed 30,000, pushing total active registrations for so-called zero emissions vehicles in the state to nearly 45,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana unemployed rate ticks up, further rise possible
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s unemployment rate ticked up in July to 2.6% but remains among the lowest in the nation. Further increases are possible depending on several factors, including the Federal Reserve Board’s response to inflation and the possibility of a recession, economists say. “Overall Indiana...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alabama investing in safety of state troopers
(The Center Square) – Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are expected to benefit from a new investment. Alabama has awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey said, that will be used to buy new bulletproof vests. The grant funding comes from dollars awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Leesburg awarded state Recreation Trails Program grant
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced recently the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program grants for 14 construction and rehabilitation of trails. Among those selected for grants was the city of Leesburg. Selected applicants are in the process of completing their final environmental reviews and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana regulators file suit against federal regulators over Grand Gulf nuclear power plant
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Public Service Commission is suing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, alleging the federal agency is slow-walking decisions regarding Entergy’s Grand Gulf nuclear plant that could save customers millions. The PSC recently filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hutchinson asks lawmakers for $9 million for prosecutors, public defenders
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers for $4.5 million for state prosecutors and an identical amount of money for public defenders. A legislative panel will consider the allocation this week, Hutchinson said. The governor held a news conference Tuesday to address a spate of violent...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom vetoes measure that would have allowed safe drug consumption sites in some cities
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that would have allowed supervised injection sites for illegal drugs in certain California cities. Senate Bill 57 would have authorized the city and county of Los Angeles, the city and county of San Francisco and the city of Oakland to operate overdose prevention programs until January 2028. The programs would have included supervised hygienic spaces where people can use pre-obtained drugs with on-site staff who can monitor for overdose and provide referrals to substance use disorder treatment programs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gavin Newsom vetoed safe injection bill. Now he owns California’s overdose crisis
As expected, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that might have saved thousands of lives in California. His rejection of a harm reduction measure to reduce drug overdose deaths drew applause from Republicans, and the veto allows him to keep his name off of a controversial policy as he builds his national profile.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
Comments / 0