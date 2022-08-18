ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WILMINGTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police announce passing of Sgt. Kenneth J. Carroll

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll Jr. after a courageous battle with his illness. Sergeant Carroll was a graduate of the 75th Recruit Training and was assigned to Troop F, which protects Logan Airport and other Port properties. We offer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River

A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
fallriverreporter.com

Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life

Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out at home in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a home in West Warwick early Monday morning. West Warwick Fire crews were called to the fire just before 5 a.m. at a home on Country Drive. Fire Batallion Chief Paul Boisclair said a man was inside the home...
WEST WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

1 killed in New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say

LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
LEBANON, NH
WCVB

Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials investigating after likely murder/suicide in southeastern Massachusetts

Officials are investigating after two are dead in a southeastern Massachusetts shooting. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this evening, Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. Cruz stated that this is an active, ongoing...
Daily Voice

Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury

Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
CONCORD, NH
