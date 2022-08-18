Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Catalinas to perform in Downtown Statesville at Friday After 5
Summertime is not over yet. Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957 and will celebrate its 65th anniversary...
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
PHOTOS: Serenity at Stony Point Alpaca Farm
For anyone looking to learn about alpacas, or simply to be charmed in their presence, the Serenity at Stony Point Alpaca Farm is a must-see destination. The farm offers tours to the public where one can both interact with the alpacas and learn more about them. Lori McGourty of Corks...
Mooresville business donates to Rotary Club
Todd and Tara Youngblood of Mooresville, owners of Sleep Me, which is located in Mooresville, have given a $1,000 donation on behalf of all their employees to the Top of the Lake Rotary Club. The club, it was noted, fills many needs both locally and internationally and appreciates the Youngbloods’ support. The money will go to Rotary projects, which have not been determined as yet. Todd, right, is pictured presenting the check to Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization. Top of the Lake Rotary Club meets every Thursday, except on any fifth Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast, at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville.
Statesville shuts out Carson in season debut
As Rydell Cowan’s first game as a head coach ended, he received a cool congratulations in celebration of his first career win at the hands of senior Titus Myers—an ice-cold Gatorade jug filled with water dumped on him. In addition to the bath, he gave his coach after...
Adventure of a lifetime: Mooresville, Statesville Scouts overcome challenges, achieve goals
“Nothing in the world is worth doing unless it means effort, pain, and difficulty.” (Theodore Roosevelt) Never has a truer phrase been spoken. Members of Troop 166 and 1166 of First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, and Troop 1314 of Broad Street UMC of Statesville have been putting this quote into action this past year. Eighteen young men and women, along with seven adult leaders, have been backpacking across areas of North Carolina to train and ready themselves for their adventure in the backcountry in New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Watauga volleyball
Scenes from Friday's volleyball showdown between North Iredell and Watauga. In a match featuring two of the top three teams in the West region of North Carolina, the Raiders prevailed in five sets (25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10). Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Claudio Gregorio serving on USS The Sullivans
Petty Officer 2nd Class Claudio Gregorio, a native of Statesville, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Gregorio, a 2018 North Iredell High School graduate, serves as an electronics technician responsible for working on equipment in various spaces of the ship and working with quartermasters to ensure safe navigations.
Community Day planned at Children's Hope Alliance
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partners, Grill 4 God Ministries and Calvary Chapel Lake Norman, announce a Community Day for families at their Barium Springs campus. The event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m....
VolunTeen scholarship recipients are honored
Carolina Caring, a regional serious illness provider, announced that Madison Greene and Hannah Spurling have been selected as winners of its 2022 VolunTeen Scholarships. These $500 awards recognize young adults who generously give their time and talents to support Carolina Caring’s patients and families. The scholarships are made possible by generous donors.
Ted Budd talks agriculture, economy at Iredell County Farm Bureau Legislative Dinner
While Ted Budd still lives on the farm he grew up on, he said, at the Iredell County Farm Bureau Legislative Dinner on Friday, that he himself wasn’t one. “You all have worked too hard to give away that title,” Budd said. “You all have worked way too hard, I took the easier job when I went to Washington D.C.
Police: Man poured gas on his mother, set her on fire. 72-year-old Winston-Salem woman died.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Monday on charges that he killed his mother by pouring gasoline on her and setting the woman on fire. Winston-Salem patrol officers went to the 1900 block of Lyons Street at 10:39 a.m. Monday after getting reports that someone had been set on fire, according to police statement. When the officers arrived, they found Joanna Jackson Parker, 72, on her porch. Officers were able to put out the fire, and Jackson was taken to a medical facility where she died.
