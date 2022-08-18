Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Grange Hall Film Fest Use Causes Tenant-Town Friction
The addition of a film festival to Grange Hall activities has led some in town hall to require a new special permit for the historic facility, though the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which owns and operates the hall, says ongoing talks may make a permit unnecessary. When VPT announced in December...
Oak Bluffs Fireworks Show Is Dazzling Display
Eager onlookers started saving their spots in Ocean Park early Friday. And the annual Oak Bluffs fireworks show Friday night did not disappoint. The Vineyard Haven Band set the mood, and after the lights in Ocean Park went dark, the sky over Nantucket Sound was ablaze with pyrotechnics of all colors and variety.
Views From the Ferris Wheel: 160th Agricultural Fair
During the dizzying peak of summer, when intersections are thick with cars, celebrity sightings keep Islanders buzzing, and long lines stretch from ice cream counters, post offices and ferry terminals, another line begins to form in West Tisbury on the grounds of the Agricultural Hall for the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Livestock Show and Fair.
Water Taxis Announced for Beach Road Weekend
Water taxis will ferry music-lovers from the Vineyard to Falmouth during Beach Road Weekend, August 26 through August 28, according to an announcement from festival organizers Friday. Service from Oak Bluffs will begin at 8:30 p.m. and end at 1 a.m., with 12 departures each night, according to the announcement....
Camp Ground Residents Organize for Change
For the first time in nearly two decades, an organized group of leaseholders at the Camp Ground in Oak Bluffs is challenging the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association, which since 1868 has owned and governed the historic enclave of colorful Victorian cottages centered around the Tabernacle in Trinity Park.
