HBO Max Is Offering More Than 40% Off to New and Current Subscribers

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
 4 days ago
Now is as good a time as any to sign up for HBO Max. Despite the streamer’s library continuing to thin and layoffs looming overhead in an effort for Warner Bros. Discovery to cut costs, the streaming platform is (at least?) offering a special deal for a limited time.

HBO Max, which is home to original shows like Euphoria, Succession, and the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is offering new and current subscribers a discount of more than 40%. According to the site, anyone who prepays for a yearly plan before Oct. 30 can save big.

So what does it come to? The ad-supported plan, typically $99.99 a year, will now be $69.99 a year. The ad-free plan, which is normally $149.99 per year, is now $104.99 per year. The deal only counts for one year, and must be bought directly through the HBO Max website or through Roku, Google Play, Apple, and Amazon, per Deadline.

The news of the discount comes less than a month after the Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call, which announced that HBO Max and discovery+ are anticipated to merge into one big streaming platform dropping in summer 2023.

The company also announced that movies would no longer go directly to the streaming platform, nor are they guaranteed to drop on the HBO Max 45 days after their theatrical release.

While we face the uncertainty of what’s to come for HBO Max and the aggravation of potentially losing some of our favorite movies and shows, at least we can sit back and enjoy a good ol’ discount.

Decider.com

