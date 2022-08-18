ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State Police conducts 'firearms enforcement blitz'

CHICAGO (CBS) – They're calling it a firearms enforcement blitz.

Illinois State Police checked on people who they say have lost their right to own guns, to make sure they're following the law.

The agency released the results: From June 16 through July 31, they did more than 1,700 compliance checks in all 102 counties in the state. More than 1,000 people handed over their firearms owners ID (FOID) cards, gave up their guns and did the proper paperwork.

"Compliance checks are not confiscating guns, but about ensuring individuals who have lost their firearm rights transfer their firearms to law enforcement or someone who is legally able to possess them," said ISP Director Brendan Kelly.

