From AARP Minnesota (with a thanks for ILSR for the heads up)…. Access to high-speed internet is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. Whether for work, school, health, civic participation, public safety and any other aspect of life, our society is online more every day. However, broadband infrastructure has not been deployed evenly to communities across the state, and many residents lack access. The good news is our state and federal governments have made significant new investments to expand infrastructure. The challenge now is for local leaders and residents to learn how to participate and ensure the expansion happens in their communities where people need access in an equitable way.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO