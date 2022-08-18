ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Governor Signs Portantino Bill Creating Regional Affordable Housing Trust

Today, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 1177, authored by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank), into law. SB 1177 creates a regional affordable housing trust between the cities of Pasadena, Burbank, and Glendale. In June, the Senator announced that his budget request to create and fund the regional affordable housing trust had been approved in the 2022-2023 State Budget, allocating $23 million to help finance affordable housing projects created by SB 1177.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton street takeover solution fails miserably

COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
2urbangirls.com

Embattled LA councilman spotted in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a rail line stop in Inglewood. The event was attended by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and somehow Mark Ridley-Thomas got an invite. The Crenshaw/LAX has had multiple ribbon cutting ceremonies to coincide...
INGLEWOOD, CA
dailybruin.com

Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters

This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burbank, CA
City
August, CA
Burbank, CA
Education
Local
California Education
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach OKs $23 million to buy closed Catholic school

Laguna Beach will offer $23 million to purchase the closed St. Catherine of Siena Parish School, moving forward on a landmark deal 16 months in the making. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enter a 120-day escrow with the Diocese of Orange on the 6.5-acre property. The City will put down a $690,000 refundable deposit to start its environmental analysis of the site.
pasadenanow.com

Three High Profile Pasadena Cases In Court This Week

This week, three high-profile Pasadena cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases:. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m. Pretrial Hearing for Alex Evans. Alex Edward Evans, 34, of Pasadena, is charged with fatally stabbing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#The School Board
oc-breeze.com

FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII

The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity

VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
Santa Clarita Radio

New Caltrans QuickMap Feature Available For Santa Clarita Residents

Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) launched a new feature allowing Santa Clarita residents to get notified about traffic updates. According to Caltrans officials, the new QuickMap push notification feature allows Santa Clarita residents to automatically receive real-time updates including information about nearby road closures, emergencies, and other such related issues.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SFGate

$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers...
LA PUENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy