Pastor Apologizes To Congregation For Cursing Them Not Giving Him Luxury Watch
A Kansas City pastor issued an apology video to his congregation on Tuesday after a video of him berating church members for not gifting him a luxury watch made the rounds on the web. The post Pastor Apologizes To Congregation For Cursing Them Not Giving Him Luxury Watch appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Dillard’s Clerk Fired After Black Dad Schools Him on Why N-Word Is So Vile
A Dillard’s department store employee in Dallas, Texas has been fired after allegedly hurling the N-word at a Black father who then gracefully explained to the worker—in a video that later went viral—why the slur stings. “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n-----,’” a...
Cop Suspended After Calling Telemarketers the N-Word—Twice
A Cincinnati cop was suspended for a week after going on a “verbal tirade” with telemarketers and calling them “n------” in front of her colleagues—twice in one month. Officer Kelly Drach, a 23-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, was suspended from her job in...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home
A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
WATCH: White Woman Demands Lease From Black Man, Calls Cops On Him
'I didn’t think I’d have to experience this outside of the South.'
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon
Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
NY Bishop Lamor Whitehead & Wife Robbed Of $400K In Jewelry While Delivering Sermon, Clergyman Offers $50K Reward For Arrests
Being a victim of armed robbery is always a terrible and often traumatic thing to experience, and there are certain places where no one would ever expect it to happen. But apparently, you can get it even when you’re at
'What Do Y'all Call A Pregnant Slave': Cop Accused Of Sending Racist Texts
Residents of Vincent, Alabama are calling for an assistant police chief to be fired after he allegedly sent racist text messages to his fellow colleagues.
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
They Won the Lottery—and Friends and Family Turned on Them
Marie Holmes thought she was going to have a heart attack when she realized she’d won a $188-million Powerball jackpot. It was February 2015, and the 26-year-old single mother of four had recently quit jobs at Walmart and McDonald’s to care for one of her kids, who has cerebral palsy. She and her children had been living in a mobile home in North Carolina with her mother.
WELP: Melody Holt Comments On Shereé And Martell’s Confirmed Coupledom, Says Her Ex Intro’d Housewife To Kids Without Warning
Melody who's been working on herself and focusing on the couple's four children since her 2021 divorce from Martell, is concerned that her ex isn't doing the same. She suggests that there probably hasn't been enough time between relationships for the fellow "Love & Marriage Huntsville" star to heal.
Tammy Rivera’s Family is Upset Waka Flocka Unfollowed Them on Social Media Amid Breakup
Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka’s split has been thoroughly discussed on social media. Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have been very open about their marriage on “What The Flocka.” One of their biggest obstacles was being able to move forward from Waka’s infidelities. In the past, Tammy has walked away from the marriage. And she called for a separation because she was tired of Waka being unfaithful. However, they decided to get back together. Tammy was hoping that therapy could help them get to the bottom of things. At times, it didn’t seem like Waka truly understood how much pain he caused Tammy. He also said that Tammy going through the public humiliation of taking him back made her a better person. Of course, Tammy felt this was a disrespectful opinion to have and share on television.
Mystikal Staying in Jail: Judge Denied Against Bond Because of THIS Obvious Reason
Following his arrest last Sunday, Mystikal was denied bond recently by a Louisiana judge. Last Sunday, the rapper was accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The presiding judge that ruled over Mystikal's arrest has made it apparent that the...
Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been staged
The Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts are suggesting that Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s livestreamed robbery might have been staged. Whitehead who is referred to as the "Bling bling" pastor was delivering a sermon at his Brooklyn church when three armed masked men robbed him of one million dollars in gold jewelry including his wedding ring and Bishop's ring. They also stole his wife's wedding ring. No members of the congregation were robbed and the pastor believes he and his wife were specifically targeted.
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Black firefighter claims he was forced by his supervisor to attend racist party
A Black firefighter in upstate New York alleges a commanding officer pressured him to attend a private party in July that contained racist imagery.
Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood
A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
